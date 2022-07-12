defense will try to deal and appeal against the actor’s arrest, says columnist

defense will try to deal and appeal against the actor's arrest, says columnist

André Gonçalves will have to wear an electronic anklet because of alimony debts for two of his daughters

© Playback/GshowAndré Gonçalves will have to wear an electronic anklet for 60 days
The entertainment world has been following the news regarding André Gonçalves, arrested last week. He will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 60 days due to a house arrest warrant caused by a child support debt owed to two of his daughters. However, lawyers for the actor are already moving to try to reverse the situation.

The information was published today (11) by columnist Lucas Pasin, from “UOL”. André’s lawyer, who asked not to be named, said that there is an appeal against the arrest that has no trial date so farin which the defense asks the court not to put him under house arrest.

“The main argument is that the default stems from an inability to maintain a level of payment when he was employed at Globo”, commented the lawyer, who also said that he is seeking an agreement to resolve the debt. “He would like to receive a counter-proposal within the limits he has today, arising from the pandemic and crisis in culture, etc,” he continued.

deal denied

With the electronic anklet, André Gonçalves will not be able to exceed a minimum distance around his house, in Rio de Janeiro. The actor was arrested for owing about R$350,000 to his two daughters, Valentina and Manuela. According to Passin, the artist would have tried a deal with the two: R$ 1,200 for each, plus 10% of all his works. They didn’t.

Andrew’s wife Danielle Winitz, tried to show normalcy and shared a little more of her exercise routine in a new post on your Instagram account. In a good mood, she once performed a video training at the gym, he put on the audio a preaching, an irony, as it contrasts with the images. “Tranquility of those who don’t walk alone in the name of my cute dove”, she wrote in the caption of the publication in which it is possible to lip-read and see that she is saying “good morning”.

