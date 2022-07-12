Development of The Last of Us Part I Completed

Naughty Dog revealed, this Monday afternoon (11), that The Last of Us Part I went to gold – that is, its development has been completed. Now, the remake of the first game moves on to its scheduled release date for the day September 2nd on PS5, with a PC version coming later.

The announcement was made in a publication on official twitter from Naughty Dog, where the studio also shared a video with never-before-seen footage from Ellie and Joel’s first adventure. Check it out below:

Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅✨ Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #The Last of Us! pic.twitter.com/PGd9ezWuZC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 11, 2022

Thrilled to announce that The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! congratulations to the dogs [referência aos devs da Naughty Dog] and our partners at PlayStation who have contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of The Last of Us!

Despite being the remake of the classic released for PS3 in 2013, The Last of Us Part I will not feature multiplayer. However, it is worth remembering that Naughty Dog is working on a larger and independent version of the online, with a premiere scheduled for sometime in 2023.

Amazon offers discount on pre-orders for The Last of Us Part I

Finally, Amazon is offering an 11% discount on The Last of Us Part I physical media — cash payment only. With the reduction, the remake starts at R$349 per BRL 290.40. Check the link: