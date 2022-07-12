discover the new look and value of the HB20 2023

O HB20 is one of the most beloved vehicles of Brazilians, being the sales leader in the last two years. In 2020, for example, he won as one of the most sought after by the Brazilian public. Thus, for the next year, the company decided to bring some changes to the vehicle. After a lot of suspense and mystery the changes were finally revealed.

Follow the text to learn more about the new HB20!

Read more: Your 0km for the lowest price: the 10 cheapest new cars on the market

The news of the HB20 2023

One of the best-selling cars of 2020, which guarantees the top spot this year, will bring news in 2023. Before commenting on the news, we can’t help but talk about the hatch design, the reason for many controversies, which was still maintained by the automaker.

To please customers, the two versions – both the sedan and the compact – will gain a new look.

At the front, the 2023 model will have different headlights and a new bumper style. However, the headlight styling will remain the same. The new version resembles the Hyundai Tucson, from the same company.

The sedan model continues with refined air and device. In terms of mechanics, the 1.0 and 1.0 turbo engines continue to make the vehicles work, with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition, there will also be the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission in some turbo versions.

How much will these new cars cost?

Evaluated prices for these new 2023 models follow the table below. Follow the values ​​and see which one fits in your pocket: