Doctor arrested for allegedly harassing and sexually abusing patients in Ceará

A 45-year-old doctor was arrested on suspicion of harassing and sexually abusing patients in Hidrolândia, in the interior of Ceará. The preventive detention order was carried out in Fortaleza, on the 7th of this month. The crime allegedly took place in May of this year.

The complaint was made by an 18-year-old girl, who used social media to report the violence. The Civil Police reported that the Municipal Police Station of Santa Quitéria handled the case.

Model is assaulted and suffers attempted rape

A woman denounced on social media in June this year that she was assaulted and a victim of rape. The fact happened on CE-329, between the cities of Ipu and Pires Ferreira, in the region of Ibiapaba, in the interior of Ceará.

Jannara Lívia had to stop the car for a few moments and was attacked by a man. She had her clothes torn and her body covered in bruises, a result of the struggle she had to put up to stay alive.

After posting the report on social media, the model said that she managed to ask family members for help, underwent a forensic examination, went to the Civil Police, where she registered a police report, and gave all the information to the delegate.

