Dog world: Young Pan appeals by showing rape scene without stripe or blur – 07/12/2022

As hard as the news is, journalism has the mission of reporting it. Nothing justifies, however, that the content of what is shown does not pass the minimum sieve of a direction that points out how certain contents, if made explicit, will affect the viewer. It’s exactly what seems to have been missing from the Young panwhich, last Monday (11), showed, without stripes or filters, a rape scene in its programming, during the “Young Pan Newspaper”around 8:30 pm.

When showing a report on the case of the anesthesiologist who abused a woman during a cesarean section, the broadcaster chose to show the images in their entirety, without any kind of sensitivity. Other channels even showed parts of the scene, but with blur. In this specific case, it is absolutely unjustifiable for journalism to take advantage of such a barbaric crime to exploit the audience – which, let’s face it, these things are not there.

Behind the scenes, the argument is that there was a direct order from an executive producer, fresh out of the “City Alert”. It happens that this choice for the dog world, for the audience at any cost, only harms a team that should do journalism with a minimum of sensitivity.

In fact, the repetition of this scene to exhaustion by TV news, even if under filters or stripes, can be a great trigger for those who watch. It can be reported without being so explicit. There needs to be a modicum of respect for the victim and spectators.