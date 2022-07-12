Dollar jumps 1.96% to R$5.371; Stock market drops 2.07%

The trading dollar rose again after ending the last week in a decline. Today, the currency jumped 1.96% and closed at R$ 5,371. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), fell 2.07% and closed at 98,212.46 points – on Thursday (7th), it had returned to the level of 100 thousand points.

The appreciation of the dollar is mainly due to external factors and the renewal of the generalized fear of a new global recession, which makes investors look for safety, such as the US currency. The real is considered a risky investment.

The prospect of recession reappeared after China, the world’s second largest economy, announced more lockdowns to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country. “New lockdowns take away optimism with the economic recovery of the country (China)”, Jerson Zanlorenzi Jr., responsible for the equity and derivatives desk at BTG Pactual, said in a post.

In addition, insecurity in Europe further dimmed hopes for a global economic recovery, as the threat of an energy crisis grows on the continent. Nord Stream I, the largest pipeline transporting Russian gas to Germany, began its annual maintenance today. Flows are expected to stop for ten days, but markets fear the closure will be extended due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Amid concerns about economic growth, investors should be on the lookout for US inflation data scheduled to be released on Wednesday, commented Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos.

On the fiscal front, the focus continued on the processing of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of Aid in Congress. The measure has made domestic investors nervous, as it forecasts spending outside the spending cap and could have a long-term inflationary effect.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Loss of Gol and the US market

On the stock exchange, the airline Gol (GOLL4) was the biggest drop today. At the end of the trading session, it had lost 11.56% and was worth R$ 7.50. Meliuz (CASH3), with -8%, and Azul (AZUL4), with -7.79%, were also among the worst performers of the day.

The devaluation in the B3 followed the fall of the stock markets in the United States and losses of commodities such as oil and iron ore, with recession worries surfacing again.

The Mirae Asset team highlights a “loaded” agenda of indicators abroad this week, with inflation data in the United States and economic activity figures in China to be released.

US banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley also report corporate results this week.

*With Reuters