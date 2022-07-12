Dollar operates above R$5.40, amid fears of global recession | Economy

The dollar operates higher on Tuesday (12), above R$ 5.40, amid the escalation of global risk aversion due to inflationary fears and recession.

At 2 pm, the US currency rose 0.83%, sold at R$5.4151. At the maximum of the day, it reached R$ 5.4292. See more quotes.

The day before, the US currency rose 1.95%, sold at R$5.3705. As a result, it accumulates a high of 2.63% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 3.66% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

As central banks tighten financial conditions, China struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic and Europe remains mired in energy worries, with the threat of Russian gas supply threatening, the prospect of a global recession is gaining. body. In this context of risk aversion, the dollar reached parity with the euro today and, at the highs of the day, was worth more than the currency of the monetary union for the first time since 2002.

Investors again expressed concern about China’s economy this week, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the country, which could lead to the adoption of a new round of measures to restrict the country’s economic activity. In addition to the impact on commodity prices, the scenario makes it difficult to normalize global supply chains, a factor that continues to hinder the fall in inflation around the world.

In the United States, the week is full of important events, such as the release of the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, in addition to other indicators of economic activity in the country.

In Brazil, assets have also been pressured by issues intrinsic to the country, such as the breakdown of public accounts. Today, the Chamber of Deputies is trying to vote, in two rounds, on the PEC on Benefits, which increases government spending by around R$41 billion outside the spending ceiling. Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze” or “PEC Electoral”, the package reignited fears of fiscal uncontrol and further pressure on interest rates and inflation.

There is also the forecast that the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which expands the power of the Chamber on ‘secret budget’, will be voted on this Tuesday.

Local agents also pass on activity data from the service sector. According to the IBGE, the volume of services provided in Brazil grew 0.9% in May. With the result, the sector accumulates high of 3.3% in the last four months.

