Dorival traces a promising path in the first 30 days at the club

A month ago Dorival Júnior took over Flamengo with the mission of tidying up the house. The evolution of the cast has shaken off the mess and gives hope of a path, but it still hasn’t turned into the desired regularity. Peace in Gávea will be put to the test once again this week.

The sequence of four consecutive victories was broken in the defeat to Corinthians, by the Brasileirão. Already eyeing Atlético-MG, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Dorival chose to merge the team, and this was the ninth lineup in nine games.

With the calendar in progress, the coach has little time to train and takes advantage of the games for testing. The unprecedented lineups reinforce that Flamengo is still looking for a starting team, however, they also prove that the coach has been gradually achieving the team’s evolution, regardless of the pieces on the field.

Even with little time and still looking for regularity, it is possible to see Dorival’s hands on the team, living up to the reason he was hired: organization. The analyst and columnist of UOL EsporteRodrigo Coutinho, detailed this beginning of the project by the Brazilian coach.

“The team has evolved again, gaining standards and, above all, improving the execution of ideas. The team has good times and bad times. In bad times you can understand the intention, where it wants to go and what the proposal was. We can agree or disagree”, he said, before continuing:

“The defensive part is an important point. Flamengo competes more without the ball. It’s still not at the ideal level, but it competes more. When it doesn’t, it manages to protect the area better. The last line is closer and more protected. makes the team concede fewer goals.”

Other points draw attention in this month of Dorival, among them the individual appreciation of the athlete. The characteristics of the players are taken into account, in the midst of the tactical scheme, in addition to using players with the aim of regaining confidence. Diego Alves, Rodinei and Léo Pereira were once again used by the coach.

“We realize that Dorival doesn’t have that. He has already used positional play in other clubs. But today he doesn’t do that. Flamengo is a loose and mobile team on the pitch because players feel comfortable doing it. tactical scheme: Arrascaeta is closer to the attacking duo, Everton circulates through a narrower lane, Gabi circulates from the middle to the right without losing depth and presence in the area”, analyzed Rodrigo Coutinho.

Still looking for tweaks

Dorival has found problems to assemble the ideal Flamengo team Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

There were seven different defenders in this period. Rodrigo Caio/Pablo, David Luiz/Léo Pereira lead and took to the field twice each. On the sides, the dispute is fierce: Matheuzinho and Rodinei, as well as Ayrton Lucas and Filipe Luís. The midfield was fluctuating and is now looking for a new path with the absences of Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão, sold to Fenerbahçe.

Dorival believes that the work is already reaping results on the field. In the defeat to Corinthians he praised the attitude of the cast on the field, but pointed out that the middle still needs adjustments.

“We have to be calm, calm. The team, even changed, showed quality. It respected everything that was requested. We attacked in an organized way. I’m satisfied with 32 days of work. :

“We are trying to change the character, accelerating the exchange of passes. It is natural to have a slower game in this transition, but most of the time we manage to get the ball to the midfielders with speed. , we had that against Tolima, today with more difficulty”, he concluded.

The next challenge is tomorrow (13) against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, and is worth a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. With a 55% success rate, Dorival takes to the field for the tenth game in search of a red-black resumption.