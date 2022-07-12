Electricity bill in Ceará will be 3% cheaper after tariff review; understand

Ceará consumers will have an average reduction of 3.01% on electricity bills as of tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The electricity bill in Ceará will be cheaper as a result of the extraordinary review of the tariff adjustment approved in April.

The review was unanimously approved by the board of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In addition to Enel Ceará, twelve other energy distributors had the 2022 readjustment revised and reduced.

Decision, as argued by the Federal Government, will generate an average reduction of 5.2% in the electricity bill of consumers served by such companies due to the inclusion of Pis/Cofins tax credits that must be reimbursed to distributors and consumers by the Union after having been charged improperly in previous years.

Cheapest electricity bill in Ceará

In the case of Ceará, the tariff adjustment approved by Aneel and implemented by Enel at the beginning of the year was, on average, 24.85%. The tariff increase came into effect from April this year. With the review, the readjustment will be reduced, making the electricity bill cheaper, with reimbursement of the extra amount already paid by consumers.

The reduction will follow the following pattern:

Overall average reduction of 3.01%.

Average reduction of 2.96% for consumers connected to high voltage.

Average reduction of 3.02% for low voltage units.

Impact for consumers

During the vote on Enel Ceará’s tariff readjustment review, the first oral challenge to the arguments and calculations made by Aneel took place. The intervention was requested by the Consumer Council of Enel Distribuição Ceará (Conerge).

The president of Conerge, Antonio Erildo Lemos Pontes, highlighted the approval of the review as “extremely necessary” and punctuates the immediate entry into force of the reduction as “very timely”.



Enel Ceará says that it will fully comply with Aneel’s decision and that as of tomorrow, July 13, fares in the state will be cheaper (Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)



He argues, however, that the reduction could be even greater if the R$ 159.5 million reais to be paid to Enel were added up through subsidies in the federal charge referring to the Energy Development Account (CDE) in relation to the energy factor. physical guarantee of the company after the start of privatization of Eletrobras.

During a presentation to the board of Aneel, Ricardo Vidinich, technical and economic consultant at Conerge, argued that such values ​​should be considered in the calculations of the annual readjustment review “for the sake of equity with other distributors”.

In his speech, the expert considers that the distributors Cemig and RGE Sul had their annual readjustments for 2022 postponed pending the release of the contributions and that in the case of Copel, operating in Pernambuco, such contribution has already been included in the tariff calculation for 2022.

When answering the questions made by Conerge, Aneel’s board only pointed out that “soon” this issue would be dealt with in an extraordinary meeting to be convened specifically to debate resolutions on the matter. The expectation is that a specific resolution on the matter will be published by the end of the month.

As Aneel’s decision refers to energy consumption as of July 13, there will be no type of compensation to consumers in relation to the payment of tariffs charged in previous periods.

In addition to the tariff reduction, Aneel projects an average reduction in the electricity bill in Brazil of up to 12% with the implementation of the 18% rate ceiling in the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, energy, telecommunications and transport.

There are still no estimates of reduction by state. In Ceará, Enel points out that it will only address the issue after the law with guidelines for implementing such a reduction is approved. At the moment, the determination awaits approval by the Legislative Assembly.

What does Enel Ceará say:

wanted by THE PEOPLEEnel Ceará states that it will fully comply with Aneel’s determinations.



Average increase of 24.85% in the electricity bill in Ceará generated an increase of up to 20% in goods and services sold in Ceará (Photo: Thais Mesquita)



In a note, the company highlights that “the energy tariffs are defined by Aneel based on federal laws and regulations and contain costs that are not the responsibility of Enel”.

Enel Ceará also points out that it keeps 5.58% of the revenue from electricity bills in the State and that it transfers the rest through payment of taxes and operating expenses.

“It is important to highlight that the company’s share, about 5.58%, is intended for investments in operation and maintenance, such as electrical energy distribution equipment in its concession area”, informs Luiz Gazulha, director of regulation of the Enel distributors in Brazil.

Luiz also states that in 2021 the company invested the equivalent of R$ 1.1 billion in Ceará with a focus on improving the quality of the service provided.

When will the electricity bill be cheaper?

As determined by Aneel, the tariff reduction takes effect immediately as of its publication. Thus, as of tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, the tariff paid for electricity in the State must, under legal penalty, be reduced by an average of 3.01%.

Enel Ceará confirmed that as of this Wednesday, the 13th, it will implement the reduced tariff in the measurement of consumption by people from Ceará.

Why will Aneel review the approved tariff for the electricity bill in 2022?

The tariff review takes place to meet the requirements of Law 14,385, sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, June 28. The law deals with the return of taxes improperly collected by public service providers of electric energy distribution.

The determination meets the direction of the Supreme Court, which recognized the collection of ICMS on the basis of the PIS/Cofins calculation paid by Brazilians in electricity bills in recent years as improper.



Refund of overcharge on the electricity bill will occur in the form of tariff reduction (Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)



The understanding is that before the Supreme Court’s decision, the Union was carrying out a duplicate collection of taxes, since the Pis/Cofins taxation was being included in the payment of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the act of distributing the energy and the same taxes were levied on its consumption.

According to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the Union must return R$ 60.3 billion in PIS/Cofins credits to distributors. Of this total, BRL 12.7 billion has already been returned by Aneel in tariff reviews since 2020. However, there is still BRL 47.6 billion to be reimbursed to consumers.

Reduction varies between states



The average reduction in the electricity bill in Brazil, after the extraordinary review of the tariff readjustments, will be 5.2% for Brazilian consumers. In practice, however, this percentage varies greatly from state to state.

As the reduction is directly related to the anticipation of returns of Pis/Cofin and it is not uniform among the electricity distribution companies, there are considerable variations.

The reductions vary between 0.50% and 5.26% on average in Brazil among the ten states whose distributors had readjustments approved by Aneel before the enactment of the law that determines the anticipation of the Pis/Cofin balance by the Union for such companies.

Some of these companies, when sending to Aneel, the calculations of the 2022 readjustments already considered the application of contributions to return Pis/Cofins or had already received a contribution of the same in the year, thus, the extraordinary review will have little impact on the rates approved at the beginning of the year. year.



Electricity bill in Ceará will be cheaper with Enel’s tariff readjustment to be made by Aneel; understand the measure and impacts for the consumer (Photo: Thais Mesquita)



See below for a breakdown by company:

Energisa Borborema (PR): R$ 17.38 million in incremental Pis/Cofins with an average effect of 5.26% reduction in the electricity bill

Enel Rio de Janeiro (RJ): R$ 298 million in Pis/Cofins with a 4.22% reduction in the electricity bill

CPFL Santa Cruz (SP): R$ 33.38 million in Pis/Cofins with a 2.32% reduction in the electricity bill

CPFL Paulista (SP): R$ 373.88 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 2.44%

ESE (SP): R$ 74.13 million of Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 4.47%

Enel Ceará (CE): R$ 231.67 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 3.01%

Coelba (BA): R$ 61.16 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 0.50%

Cosern (RN): BRL 49.97 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 1.54%

Celpe (PE): R$ 322.21 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 4.07%

Sulgipe (SE): R$ 10.90 million in Pis/Cofins with a reduction of 4.88%

In addition to these, the following companies: Energisa Mato Grosso, Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, Energisa Sergipe, and Light should have their tariff readjustments reviewed at a forthcoming meeting of Aneel’s board of directors.

See related news

About the subject









More Economy news

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags