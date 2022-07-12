Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) stands out, but other electric companies draw attention due to their upside potential on the Stock Exchange; check out

With the Selic at 13.25%, the highest interest rate in five years, it is natural for investors to move from risky assets towards more conservative options. The Brazilian stock exchange also felt this impact. In June, the number of individual investors even increased in relation to May, reaching 5.18 million CPF’s.

However, the volume invested fell by 7.8% between the periods, reaching R$ 451.2 billion. At commodities, which supported the Ibovespa for a good part of the first half of the year, went into decline last month. Fears of a global recession have negatively impacted the index’s weighty stocks. And now? Where do investors who chose to stay on the stock exchange find good alternatives?

At first, most analysts would have at least one answer in common to the question above: in companies in the electricity sector. They are seen as defensive choices within a turbulent environment. These are companies whose tariffs are readjusted according to inflation and feel less the escalation of prices – contrary to what happens with retailers, for example. In addition, as they were able to generate cash, regardless of the economic environment, they are good dividend payers. But in addition to protection, would the shares of these companies have the potential to offer good returns, to the point of offsetting the risk of remaining on the stock exchange? To this question, the answers are more diverse.

With fierce competition in the sector, companies in the electricity sector have found it difficult to generate value. Analysts use as an example the last transmission auction of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), held on June 30th. In the event, the winning companies of the lot committed to high investments in an auction of “unattractive” returns, as a BofA analysis published at the time said. In fact, this is a problem that has already been seen in previous bids.

“Acquisitions have NPV [valor presente líquido] which adds little to the company’s market value. Even though it is a positive number, it is not a return that allows the company to change its level”, explains Alexandre Kogake, analyst at Eleven. And the value is precisely in companies with the ability to change level. Find out what they are, according to experts consulted by the InfoMoney.

Private company with a state-owned price – this is how some analysts began to describe Eletrobras after the company’s capitalization process, an offer that moved BRL 33.7 billion on the Stock Exchange. With the dilution of the Union’s share in the company, the expectation is that a new management team will be able to reduce costs, among other adjustments. The reflexes in the stock price are already expected for the second half of the year.

“We believe that Eletrobras offers a valuation attractive and interesting short-term catalysts after its privatization”, wrote the analysts at UBS BB. The house has a buy recommendation for ELET6 paper with a target price of R$70 (up 61.2% compared to yesterday’s closing). “The first catalyst, which was the definition of a new governing body, has already happened as planned, and shares have risen since then”, notes UBS BB. Nine members of Eletrobras’ board of directors resigned after privatization and the meeting to elect the new group is scheduled for August 5th.

UBS BB also highlights the possibility for the company to participate in the free energy market, which has the potential to raise the prices charged by Eletrobras.

Some houses resumed coverage of company shares after privatization. This is the case of Credit Suisse, with a target price of BRL 67 for ELET3 (upside of 57.8%) and R$ 71 for ELET6, with classification outperform – performance above the industry average. The bank sees stocks trading at an IRR of 13%.

“We believe that the investment thesis is attractive, taking into account that 40% of the company’s Ebitda comes from TransCo (with predictable cash flow, adjusted for inflation), the stock has liquidity (with average trading volume above US$ 70 million) and we expect a new (and larger) governance structure after privatization,” wrote the bank’s team, who see a “bright” future for the action in this new stage of the company.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

The company hit its all-time high on the stock exchange in April this year. Although it has retreated since then, Equatorial draws attention for its internal rate of return (IRR) of 9.5%, according to UBS BB, above the market average (7.6%). “We consider the valuation attractive as its IRR is above the industry average and the stock is trading below its follow on in February”, say the house analysts. Recently, UBS BB raised the target price of the paper from R$30.50 to R$33.50. This represents an upside potential of 48.62% from yesterday’s close.

Also in February, Equatorial concluded the purchase, for R$ 7.034 billion, of Echoenergia, a company with 1.2 GW of wind generation capacity. The acquisition was described by the company as “an important step towards business diversification”. UBS BB believes that the acquisition could generate additional revenue of R$600 million per year.

“The company has a fantastic management record, turning around complicated operations and capital allocation”, says Leonardo Rufino, partner and manager at Mantaro Capital. Citi says Equatorial is looking at new capital allocation opportunities and sees the name as “cheap”. “The asymmetries that they represent in the semester are very good”, says the bank’s analysis.

Other top pick from Citi. For the bank, the company has good catalysts in the short term, such as Aneel auctions scheduled for this second semester. “The net present value of these auctions could be much higher than seen in recent years,” says the bank’s analysis. Citi highlights that Eneva has two projects for the event – ​​Termofortaleza, a natural gas thermoelectric plant acquired from Enel last month; and the Itaqui plant, in Maranhão.

BofA, which has a buy recommendation for the stock, raised its target price from R$16 to R$18 (upside 12.5% ​​compared to yesterday’s close), stating that the company has “unique growth opportunities in the next 24 months”. The bank calculates an additional net present value potential of R$5.60 per share and also sees opportunities for the company’s assets in auctions in the second half of the year. Although paper is currently not cheap, in BofA’s assessment, the valuation is justified by a history of growth and capital allocation.

A 100% private company in the transmission sector, with operations in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, Alupar is about to complete a heavy investment round. Between 2016 and 2017, the company acquired eight lots in auctions and invested more than BRL 5.7 billion in the construction of the line. “Now the company is ending its investment phase and this tends to reduce its leverage”, explains Kogake. Eleven has a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 34 for ALUP11, up 28.78% compared to yesterday’s close (11).

Today, Alupar’s leverage is at a comfortable level, according to XP (3.1x net debt/EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, regulatory). For Herbert Suede, an energy and sanitation analyst, the company has an entry point. “Even though it has registered strong appreciation, it has an interesting return, compared to other companies in the sector”, explains Suede. XP has a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 29 for ALUP11.

Alupar also tends to pay fatter dividends now that its investments are coming online. The company even participated in the last Aneel transmission auction, but did not buy any of the lots, which was well regarded by analysts.

The company is also one of Morgan Stanley’s favorite names, “for standing out in terms of growth potential, capital allocation and valuation“. BofA has a buy recommendation for ALUP11 and highlights the company’s capital discipline.

