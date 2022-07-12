Elo Diners Club will give up to 15,000 bonus points to those who reach spending goals

Elo will give up to 15,000 bonus points to cardholders Elo Diners Club issued by Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and CAIXA that reach the spending target pre-established by the banner between July 20 and September 20. The spend target is unique – that is, it is the same for all customers.

spending target

See below for the minimum spend you must meet to earn up to 15,000 bonus points.

Spending from BRL 5,000 – 5,000 bonus points*;

Spending from BRL 10,000 – 10,000 bonus points*;

Spending from BRL 15,000 – 12,000 bonus points*;

Spending from BRL 25,000 – 15,000 bonus points*;

*Only Livelo or BOX.

Period

All purchases made between July 20 and September 20, 2022 (total period of 2 months) will be counted.

How to participate

Check out how to participate:

Access this link; Confirm your mother’s full name; Click on “Confirm Participation”; Use your Elo Diners Club card between the 20th of July and the 20th of September; Bonus points will be credited by Livelo and/or CAIXA within 60 days after the end of the campaign.

Eligible Cards

The following cards issued by Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and CAIXA are valid:

Elo Diners Club;

Elo Nanjing Diners Club.

Remembering that you can register more than one card in the promotion, including additional ones. Total accumulation is limited to 100,000 points per CPF and purchases in installments will be included in the promotion in the total amount, regardless of the number of installments.

Thinking about participating? Click here to register and here to access the regulation.