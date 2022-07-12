Elvis with Austin Butler goes from sex to ruin with drugs – 07/11/2022 – Illustrated

Colorful and sparkling costumes accompany an unmistakable sway, which pops up every now and then throughout Baz Luhrmann’s new film. He emulates, of course, that of Elvis Presley, one of the most iconic figures in the history of music and who, at the hands of the flamboyant Australian filmmaker, is now reborn on screen.

In “Elvis”, the tragic and equally exciting life of the artist is reassembled amid fireworks, grandiose sets, a rousing soundtrack and an undeniably toxic villain, all part of the not-so-frequent –but unmistakable– recipe. of someone who drives little and, when he does, it is without saving.

“This film is more than just Elvis Presley’s life story. Of course, it’s an amazing life to explore, as is his relationship with his manager Tom Parker. But the film is also about show and ‘business’, management and control, creativity and honesty”, summarizes Luhrmann, in conversation with journalists. “It’s an opportunity to explore ideas that go far beyond music.”

Throughout its nearly three hours, “Elvis” shows the beginning of the career of the king of rock and goes to his final years, in a similar way to the one used to narrate the trajectories of Freddie Mercury, in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, or Elton John in “Rocketman”.

From humble religious origins in the US state of Mississippi to the tragic death of cardiac arrest, as a result of the indiscriminate use of barbiturates, at age 42, we see how Elvis Aaron Presley made an entire country shake to the sound of “Hound Dog” and “Burning Love” “. And how it annoyed the authorities, who insisted that her music and body movements were too bold, sensual and black for the United States dictated by segregation laws and the conservatism of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

The star’s and rock’s own roots, rooted in American black music but often ignored, are in evidence in “Elvis.” It would be impossible, says Luhrmann, to tell a story like this without belated recognition. “This leads us to question how much we have grown, if in fact there has been an evolution in all these years”, he says.

“He was a little piece of forbidden fruit”, says the character Tom Parker, or Colonel, as he was known, played by Tom Hanks, listening to his rock at the beginning of the film. In the scene, Elvis takes the stage dressed in outrageous pink, with his guitar in his hand and his face covered, at the top, by the fallen strands of his black topknot and, below, by a huge metallic microphone.

As he sings “Baby Let’s Play House” by blues musician Arthur Gunter, he swings his pelvis in every possible direction. Girls and women get up from their seats, scream, ruffle their hair and indulge in a disconcerting sexual frenzy that captures the attention of the Colonel, the antagonist who serves as the viewer’s eyes in this story. It is the difficult and abusive relationship between musician and manager that sets the pace.

On screen, the mesmerizing crotch we see dancing belongs to Austin Butler, chosen for the role from a list that included names much bigger than the former Disney teen star, somewhat missing until Tarantino found him for “Once Upon A Time.” In…Hollywood”, a decade after her appearances in “Hannah Montana” and “Zoey 101”. Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and Aaron Taylor-Johnson all ended up overshadowed in the auditions.

It took Butler almost three years of preparation to give life to the protagonist, a period in which he says he became obsessed, dedicating himself almost exclusively to “Elvis”. There were several types of training – from singing to dancing, from diction to tone of voice, which the actor says has changed several times throughout the career of the king of rock.

“When you look at this character, you think it’s an impossible role. I followed my curiosity to train and tried to be as meticulous as possible. But in the end it all boiled down to finding the humanity of Elvis, undressing the label of icon, caricatures, Halloween costumes and talking about who he was, how he felt,” says Butler.

“I was afraid of failing him, his family, his legacy and his fans. It was a lot of responsibility. But it was precisely that fear that he lived most of his life, so I found comfort in knowing that Elvis, too , had all these fears, and yet he did extraordinary things.”

With the attention and accolades he’s been receiving for his work, Butler, 30, has already secured yet another major role for the near future – he’ll play the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen from the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”

By closely following the musician’s relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, “Elvis” became a film about the hatred that this wear generated, but without leaving aside the unshakable passion that, in the script, has two sources – one of them music. and the other the rock king nurtured by Priscilla Presley.

The film argues that what separated him from the woman he was married to for six years was not a lack of love — quite the opposite. It was the difficulty of watching Elvis sink into drugs and alcohol and the blindness brought on by fame.

The theory is supported by Priscilla Presley herself, who has accompanied the film’s team in conversations with the press, including that of the Cannes Film Festival, when she ended one of the few and well-attended sessions of the feature in tears.

In this way, the plot deals with themes that, in different guises, are repeated in the lean but full of personality filmography of Luhrmann, who was behind the luxurious “The Great Gatsby”, the romantic “Romeo + Juliet”, the agitated “Come Dance With Me” and the Oscar-nominated “Moulin Rouge: Love in Red,” who clung to a mantra that, in “Elvis” too, seems important — to believe in beauty, freedom, truth and love.

As Luhrmann’s films are often, “Elvis” is not for everyone, although the music of its subject proves universal and timeless. The frantic cuts, the cartoon characters, the bombastic look and the soundtrack that mixes old sounds with modern beats, always bursting from the speakers, make the film theatrical.

But it’s not difficult to argue that, in the face of such an intense life and career, only a noisy and exaggerated spectacle can handle the size of Elvis Presley.