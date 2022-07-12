Emerson’s partner in the 2012 Libertadores title follows the striker’s footsteps and announces retirement

The Corinthians fan keeps with great affection in his memory the 2012 team. Libertadores and World Champion, considered by many to be the most important titles in the history of the Club, that cast marked an epoch. Gradually, the fans said goodbye to some of the protagonists of the successful campaigns. After Emerson Sheik, Danilo and Alessandroanother winner from America announces retirement.

That’s because the defender Leandro Castanwho played in the 2012 Libertadores title, decided to hang up the boots this Monday (11). The player was at Guarani in the current season and with difficulties in the physical part, he decided to put an end to his career. On social media, the defender announced the decision, thanking those who were part of his career.

“The most difficult moment in an athlete’s life has come. There was a movie and I remember at the age of 16 leaving my parents’ house with a dream, the dream of playing football. I never imagined playing in the teams I played, winning the titles I won. I would like to thank all the players I played, employees, managers, everyone I wanted to say my thanks. Sorry if at some point I failed, but I want to take the good moments of my career”, posted Leandro Castan.

Despite stopping playing at age 35, Castán almost had to end his career hastily. That’s because the defender mentioned in the publication that eight years ago he received a medical diagnosis that he would no longer be able to enter the field. The athlete treated the theme as an episode of overcoming, celebrating the years that followed what happened.

“But I also never imagined that, at the age of 27, at the height of my career, even looking for a place in the Brazilian team, after a dizziness and some tests, the doctor told me that I would never play football. How not? How can I never play football again? Yeah, that was it. Today, eight years later, I can say that I was no longer able to win titles, play at a high level, be that Castán from before. But I can say that the legacy I leave is overcoming. Eight years overcoming my body, every move I made”, celebrated the defender.