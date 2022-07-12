Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ lead nominations; see the list | TV and Series

The Emmy, the main award of American television, announced the nominees on Tuesday (12). “Succession” leads with 25 nominationsfollowed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

“Only Murders in the Building” appears with 17 nominations and “Euphoria” had 16, including Zendaya, who is trying to win again as a drama series actress. “Round 6” became the first non-English language production nominated in the drama category.

HBO was the nomination champion, with 130, including HBO Max productions. In the second position, Netflix had 129.

The nominees for the 2022 edition were announced in a live stream on the Television Academy’s Youtube channel, featuring performances by JB Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Winners will be announced on September 12. More than 17,000 Television Academy members can vote for the awards. Shows that could be nominated for this year’s Emmy had to premiere between June 2021 and May 2022.

Among the snubbed of this edition, the absence of Selena Gomez was the most regretted. She was quoted for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building”. The series is nominated for best comedy and had the two other protagonists nominated (Martin Short and Steve Martin).

see the list of top 2022 Emmy nominees and nominees.

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy series actress

Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight””

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”