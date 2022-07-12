Endometriosis: ‘The pain ruined my sex life’ – Health

Hollie shares a photo of herself in makeup and a photo of herself in the hospital during treatment for endometriosis (photo: Personal archive)

“Sex hurts so much that I rarely do it. The pain I feel afterwards is just awful.”

Hollie, 24, is one of 1.5 million women in the UK who suffer from endometriosis.

This is the name given to the condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside the organ, in areas such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes — which means that fertility can be affected.

For Hollie, as for many women, the condition also causes episodes of intense pain.

That’s what the singer Anitta reported on her social networks. The artist said she has been in pain for nine years and said that she will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with the disease. She didn’t specify a date, but said the procedure is already scheduled and had “to cancel a lot” on her schedule, as, after the surgery, she “can’t put in a lot of effort for a month.”

Endometriosis causes severe menstrual cramps, pain during intercourse, intestinal and urinary pain and bleeding during menstruation, and even infertility.

“Nine years of this soap opera and I’ve tried everything that all types of doctors have ever said. All the tips, advice, techniques that doctors gave or from Google I’ve also tried. And nothing (and 9 years was there was time for me to try solution, huh?) but I was never asked for an MRI. No article, article, website, etc. considers recurrent cystitis as a possible symptom of endometriosis”, said Anitta on Twitter.

For British woman Hollie, endometriosis has affected every aspect of her life, from her education to her career prospects to her mental health.

“It’s not just the fact that it makes conception difficult, the possibility of having children, of forming a family, but the disease also affects sexual life”, he says.

In 2019, Hollie participated in a BBC survey of the condition, along with 13,500 other women, as part of the UK’s largest investigation into the matter.

damage and anguish

The young woman was diagnosed with the problem in March 2018 after spending five years with symptoms.

“When you have it [a capacidade de fazer sexo] taken away, mental health is affected.”

Hollie has a daughter with her partner. She says she received a lot of support from him, given the pain she feels, but the impacts of the disease are still a concern.

Hysterectomies remove all organs affected by endometriosis (photo: Getty Images)

“It makes me feel like I’m failing, like I’m not a good girlfriend,” she says, noting that the anxiety she suffers as a result of the illness is “debilitating.”

Another problem that some women who have endometriosis deal with is difficulty getting pregnant.

The reasons behind this are not fully understood, but the most accepted hypothesis is that it results from damage to the fallopian tubes and ovaries.

Surgery to remove the endometriosis foci can help, but there is no guarantee. The procedure can still lead to complications, including bruising near the uterus or — in less common but more serious cases — organ damage.

Hollie says she wants another child, but believes she has little chance.

“We both know deep down that this isn’t going to happen. But we don’t talk about it because it makes me sad.”

Crises associated with the condition can cause patients extreme pain (photo: BBC)

Like Hollie, Sophie (name changed to protect her identity) suffered from bouts of extreme pain, to the point where she was unable to have sex with her partner.

“Endometriosis ruined my relationship. When we were in bed, I just couldn’t do anything. I didn’t know what that pain was and I didn’t feel taken seriously,” she says.

“But it was terrible pain, and he just didn’t understand it. In the end, he ended up sleeping with other people. Now, I’m not actively looking for a relationship, because I worry about sex and how difficult it is for me to do it.”

For Sophie, sex can trigger a flare-up of symptoms that she describes as “unbearable for me and those around me—when I’m in pain, I get irritated.”

treatments and surgery

According to the British public health system (NHS), there is still no cure for endometriosis, but several treatments can alleviate symptoms.

Among them are painkillers and hormonal drugs, as well as more extreme interventions, such as surgeries to remove the endometrial tissue, or even to remove the uterus, in the procedure known as hysterectomy.

Some women opt for a hysterectomy as a solution to the extreme pain caused by endometriosis, which means they can no longer have children.

Sophie suffered from the pain for more than a decade before getting a diagnosis – she is now 26 years old.

Laparoscopy is a procedure in which the surgeon inserts a tube through the stomach area to check for pockets of endometrial tissue. (photo: Getty Images)

Lately, the pain has gotten so bad that Sophie suspects a hysterectomy is her only way out, even if it puts an end to the possibility of having children.

“I spoke to my doctor a few weeks ago and he said, ‘I’ll be honest, you probably only have one more year to get pregnant.’ Endometriosis can ruin my chances of having a baby,” she says.

– Text originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-49959817



