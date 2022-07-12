Enrique Diaz talks about his 25-year marriage with Mariana Lima, now living in separate houses: ‘Risky move’

After 25 years together and having made the union official at the end of 2019, Enrique Diaz and Mariana Lima no longer share the same roof since last year. The joint decision was a way found by the couple of actors, parents of two daughters, to reinvent themselves. “Experimenting and seeing what is best”, in his own words, Enrique takes stock of the moment of marriage, without predictions about the future of the relationship.

“We are on the move, experimenting and seeing what is best. Living apart is part of this phase of recent years. We can come to live together again, as well as parting ways someday. This permanent listening is honest, It helps to assume that being in this almost risky movement is cooler than not having it. We dance, it’s fascinating”, the actor told “Poder”.

Enrique Diaz and Mariana Lima Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

Enrique Diaz and Mariana Lima made their union official in 2019 Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Mariana Lima, 49, and Enrique Diaz, 54, met in 1997, during the filming of the feature “Kenoma”. In the rehearsal of the romantic couple that lived on the scene, the first kiss appeared, starting the couple’s love story.

ENRIQUE DIAZ AND MARIANA LIMA Photo: Armando Araújo

At the end of 2019, Enrique and Mariana decided to make the union official. “Who has been my love for over 20 years and is it the most intense thing anyone has ever imagined in life? Who doesn’t have control over their own life and it’s just love and not knowing and more love and delight and confusion? the most loved and dearest and most messy daughters? Oh, I love you so much!”, said the actor at the time of posting wedding records.