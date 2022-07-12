ESG jobs do not require experience to earn BRL 25,000

The acronym ESG refers to three terms in English: Environmental, Social and governance. This means that it refers to the concepts of “Environment, Society and Governance”. Its emergence has brought real transformations in the world community, including in the employment sector. The specialist in the field can fit into jobs without previous proven experience.

Jobs without experience: ESG is a good option

Like other inexperienced jobs, i.e. that do not require proven prior experience, the ESG profession is relatively new. This means that there are still not many qualified professionals in the area, but the demand is growing.

In 2020, the number of vacancies to work in the area grew by 98%, which means that the demand almost doubled. The data are from the British consultancy GlobalData. In 2021, there were 531 jobs until the month of May. In the same month of 2022, there were 1,049 ESG-focused job positions.

In Latin America, 40% of companies intend to increase their resources for sustainability projects this year. This number was presented by SAP and goes along with other companies that evaluate the segment. Bloomberg Intelligence has estimated the ESG market to be valued at $53 trillion by 2025.

How to work with ESG

As mentioned, you don’t need previous ESG experience to get a job in the field. This does not mean that a disabled person can take on a sustainability project. After all, salaries can easily exceed R$25,000.

Different areas of training can be linked to the theme, including engineering, communication, biological sciences and others. The most important thing is to be aware of the themes that permeate the acronym and to know what the market is looking for in a professional who is able to present sustainability solutions in line with the current market, public policies and society.