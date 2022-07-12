Ethanol is cheaper in 25 states and DF; check the prices

According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), ethanol has dropped in price at pumps in 25 states plus the Federal District last week. The only exception was the state of Amapá, where the price of fuel remained unchanged.

Overall, the average price of ethanol dropped 4.3% in the last week, from R$4,723 to R$4,520 per liter. The ANP conducts a survey at several stations across the country to arrive at this percentage.

Reduction in the price of ethanol in the states

In the state of São Paulo, considered the main producer, and with the highest number of most evaluated service stations, the average price of the product fell by 4.41%, going from R$ 4,392 to R$ 4,210 per liter. The state of Goiás was the federation unit with the biggest drop in prices this week, in which the price dropped from R$ 4.615 to R$ 4.260 a liter, a drop of 7.69%.

In the state of Mato Grosso, the minimum price registered in the last week for ethanol was R$ 3,630 per liter. The maximum price of the week reached R$ 7,290 a liter, in Acre, while the average price in Amapá reached the level of R$ 6,500. In Mato Grosso do Sul, in turn, ethanol was sold at R$ 4,030 per liter.

Making the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel dropped by 11.08%. The state with the lowest percentage was Mato Grosso, with a sharp drop of 17.82%.

Ethanol x Gasoline

In comparison with gasoline, according to the ANP survey, ethanol remained more competitive only in two states: São Paulo and Mato Grosso. To be considered more advantageous, ethanol must have a limit of up to 70% of the price of gasoline. The reason has to do with its low coloring power compared to petroleum-derived fuel.

In the case of Mato Grosso, the parity is 62.77%, while in São Paulo it reaches 69.02%. In the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol presented parity of 69.65% compared to gasoline.