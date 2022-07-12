Euro and dollar reach parity for the first time in 20 years: will the strength of the US currency continue?

With the energy supply crisis and recession fears stronger on Europe’s radar, the euro continues to trade close to par with the dollar. At 10:00 am (Brasília time), the common currency was operating at US$ 1.0054. A little before that, at 6:46 am, when the euro and the dollar depreciated by 0.4% compared to yesterday’s closing (11) and 12.05% since the beginning of this year, the euro and the dollar reached parity. The last time the dollar traded at the same level as the euro was on July 15, 2002.

Fears that an energy crisis will plunge the single-currency region into recession have mounted, with apprehension rising over the start of annual maintenance on Nord Stream 1, the biggest pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany.

The scheduled 10-day suspension of gas flows has fueled fears of a permanent cut in supplies, potentially derailing the region’s winter supply preparations and exacerbating a gas crisis.

The prospect of a sharper economic slowdown has also cast doubt on whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will be able to tighten monetary policy aggressively enough to contain record inflation without deepening the economic slowdown.

“The most immediate concern for markets is whether or not Nord Stream 1 will come back online,” Bipan Rai, head of currency strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, told Reuters, adding that “markets are likely to price in a recession” in Europe. if the pipeline is not reactivated.

In a report, Goldman Sachs assessed that it believes that the ECB has in mind the scenario of moderate gas interruptions that weigh on growth, but also on rising inflation in the second half of the year. The bank’s forecast is for an interest rate hike by the European monetary authority of 25 basis points in July, 50 basis points in September and October, and 25 basis points in December.

“But now we see more uncertainties for the path of monetary policy”, they point out. The bank’s economists see it might be difficult for the ECB not to raise rates in July and September even if there is a complete halt in gas flows, but point out that policymakers would look for a slower pace of hikes or a terminal rate. lower in the event of a severe blow to consumer confidence.

It should be noted that in Germany, the euro’s largest economy and heavily dependent on Russian gas, the index of economic expectations dropped from -28 points in June to -53.8 points in July, according to a survey released this Tuesday by the German institute ZEW.

The result came much worse than expected by analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted a drop in the indicator to -41 points. The current conditions index measured by the ZEW dropped from -27.6 to -45.8 points in the same period.

Meanwhile, the dollar remains higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates faster and to higher levels than its peers to curb inflation. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, remains above 108, also hovering around a 20-year high.

If, after the minutes of the Fomc, last Wednesday (6), expectations increased that the US Central Bank would raise interest rates at the next monetary policy meeting by 0.75 percentage point, projections rose even further after the strong data of the job market presented on Friday, showing the economy’s resilience while inflation remains worrying.

The day before, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the US government expects a “highly high” reading of the June consumer price index (CPI).

The data will be published this Wednesday (13), and, according to the Joe Biden government, it was pulled up by high fuel prices in the period.

“It is quite likely that investors will continue to sell financial assets denominated in euros and migrate to the dollar, which is considered a hedge currency. The fluctuation of the exchange rate is the best indication of the pessimism of the market with the European economy, something that should take time to improve”, evaluates Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

In the same vein, Nicole Kretzmann, Chief Economist at Upon Global Capital, points out that, as the energy crisis in Europe is expected to continue for a few quarters and the fear of recession will continue, it is more likely that this scenario of the euro running close to parity. against the dollar should be the “new normal” for a while longer.

Dollar versus other currencies

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs points out that in the short term (for the remainder of July), the view is for a stronger dollar. That’s mainly, in the opinion of the bank’s strategists, if the ECB delivers an interest rate hike of 0.25 percentage point at its meeting on the 21st.

“A more intense bullish surprise would be essential to stabilize the euro in the short term, but the scope of the recovery could still be limited by rising bond yields in the most indebted countries. [da zona do euro]”, point out.

They also reinforce that the uncertainty surrounding Russian gas supplies mainly to Germany after the NS1 maintenance period is an additional hurdle for the euro as it would significantly amplify the risk of stagflation, which is negative for the currency.

As for the fourth quarter, the bank forecasts a weakening trend for the dollar in relation to currencies in general, with a narrowing of the differential between the main rates.

Along the same lines, UBS points out that with the current climate of risk aversion in the markets, the dollar’s rally is likely to continue in the short term. But he believes that this strength is unlikely to persist in the long term.

A stronger dollar rally is likely to be limited by the US economic slowdown and market perceptions that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates again in 2023, they assess.

For UBS, recent data on the US economy were mixed, which reinforces this view. On the one hand, the employment report released on Friday showed the creation of 372,000 jobs in June, more than expected. On the other hand, the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, with layoffs hitting a 16-month high in June. This coincided with the release earlier this week of the ISM Services Survey, in which the employment component fell to a two-year low.

Concern over growth prospects has investors lowering Fed tightening expectations for 2022 from around 355 basis points in mid-June to 330 basis points today.

“The future yield curve [dos títulos dos EUA] is now suggesting that the Fed will need to start cutting rates again around May next year to support growth. This is a less favorable scenario for the US currency in the medium to long term”, he points out.

To analysts at the bank, the Swiss franc now looks more attractive than the US dollar as a safe haven, especially given the central bank’s willingness to allow the currency to appreciate to curb inflation. In addition, they also assess that commodity-linked currencies also seem ready to appreciate, notably the

Canadian and Australian dollars, with the bank projecting a reversal of the recent commodity slump.

