Euro falls to the same value as the dollar for the first time since 2002; understand

The euro today reached the same value as the dollar for the first time since 2002, the year in which the single European currency was created. At around 8:30 am, Brasília time (11:30 am, euro zone time), the currency was traded at US$ 0.99. The market, however, is still open for currency trading.

Considered a refuge value by investors, the US currency has appreciated 14% since the beginning of the year, compared to the euro. The fall of the European currency is due to the risk that a cut in the supply of Russian gas poses to the EU economy (European Union). The raw material arrives via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, currently under maintenance, and this tension fuels fears of a recession in Europe.

Another factor that contributed to this scenario was the announcement, made on Saturday, that Canada will return turbines to Germany to alleviate the energy crisis with Russia. According to analyst Jeffrey Halley, of the company Oanda, the announcement “did not have a positive impact”.

Russian group Gazprom started maintenance work on Nord Stream 1 yesterday, and European countries are waiting to see if Moscow will restore supply after the works, which are expected to last 10 days.

“The key question is whether gas will come back after July 21. The markets seem to have already made a decision,” Halley said.

To Mark Haefeleanalyst at UBS, a suspension of Russian gas supplies in Europe “would trigger a eurozone-wide recession with three consecutive quarters of contraction in the economy”.

In the opinion of experts, this scenario of recession would also make the work of the ECB (European Central Bank) more difficult if the institution wants to end its expansionary monetary policy and move into a contraction phase to combat the inflation that worsens the situation.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve Fed (the US Central Bank) has more leeway to continue raising rates, as the employment numbers released on Friday (8) proved that the US economy has greater resilience in the time.

Inflation, recession fears drive euro down

In addition to the gas issue, high import prices, especially energy, are also driving inflation. And that’s not good for the ECB, as it wants to offset inflation with planned interest rate hikes.

The fact that the euro is falling against the dollar is always related to the valuation of the American currency.

“The US central bank, the Fed, is setting the pace again,” explains former chief economist at Allianz, Michael Heise, in an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The American institution is taking measures against inflation and has already started to raise interest rates.

If the ECB makes the first interest rate hike in July and further hikes follow — perhaps even raising interest rates a little higher than previously thought — it could help the euro exchange rate again. Thus, the common European currency could be quoted again at 1.10 dollar, or even more.

euro x dollar

What defines the value of a currency, in practice, is supply and demand. Although there is Fischer’s theory, which calculates the fair price of a currency from the interest rate differential and inflation, the greater amount of dollar in the market pulls the value of the US exchange rate down.

“It may seem like a simple answer, but there is no escape. The United States has a very large amount of currency on the market, which increases its liquidity and makes the currency cheaper”, he explained to the UOL Daniel Abrahão, partner at iHUB Investimentos, in an interview in March.

The dollar, as it is a currency used as a standard in international contracts, ends up having much more supply on the market than the euro. In addition, the US currency is used as an international reserve in central banks around the world.

According to a survey by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) released in May 2021, the dollar represents 59% of the international reserves of other countries. The euro, since its inception, has fluctuated around 20%.

*With information from AFP