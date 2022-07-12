Euro may fall below the dollar for the first time in 20 years; understand why this happens – Economy

O euro is close to being quoted below the dollar for the first time since December 2002. This movement, which has been registered for some time, is due to the risk aversion of investors, who have taken refuge in the American currency in face of the high inflation and possibility of global recession.

The euro is also weakening on account of the prospect of aggravation of interruptions in European gas supplies resulting from the Russia’s invasion of Ukrainesay analysts.

O European Central Bank (ECB) fixed the euro reference exchange rate at 1.0098 dollars. This Monday, the 11th, the euro fell 1.42% against the dollar. By late afternoon in New York, the euro had dropped to $1.0043. the index DXYwhich measures the variation of the American currency against six rivals, closed up 0.95%, at 108.021 points.

Fears over Europe’s energy supply problems intensified over the weekend after France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said the government is preparing for a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies. “The worst case (complete stop of gas flows) brings recession and probably another 10% fall in the euro from here,” Société Générale currency strategist Kit Juckes said in a note.

An energy shock in Europe is likely to escalate, raising the chance of a eurozone recession and limiting the prospects for an ECB interest rate hike, said the ActivTrades analyst, Ricardo Evangelista, in note. That leaves the euro at risk of further declines, with the peg against the dollar “a matter of when, not if”.

The ING analysts Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole say higher economic risks in Europe compared to the US leave the euro vulnerable. A 10% drop in equities and interest rate spreads this summer could push the euro-dollar ratio closer to 0.98, they said.

In addition, in China, consumer prices rose 2.5% in June, and production prices rose 6.1%. Due to new infections of Covid-19China could impose new lockdowns, which could negatively affect the global economy, which leads to a strengthening of the dollar.