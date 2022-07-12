Euro reaches parity with the dollar for the first time since 2002 | Economy

The euro reached parity with the dollar for the first time on Tuesday (12), since the beginning of circulation, two decades ago, of the single European currency, according to Bloomberg data.

The devaluation of the European currency against the US currency has been accentuated by concerns that an energy crisis will send Europe into a recession. At the same time, the US currency continues to appreciate on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.

Market operators fear a major energy crisis in the European Union due to the interruption of the flow of Russian gas arriving through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, currently under maintenance. The tension fuels fears of a recession in Europe.

Therefore, Investors favor the US currency, which was traded at one dollar to the euro on Tuesday, at the highest price against the European currency since 2002..

A recessionary scenario may hamper the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plans if the institution wants to end its low interest rate policy and start raising the rate to combat inflation, which worsens the situation.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) has more leeway to continue raising rates, as the employment numbers released on Friday (8) proved that the United States economy has greater resilience. at the time.

Economists explain why

The largest pipeline transporting Russian gas to Germany, Nord Stream 1, began annual maintenance on Monday, with an expected interruption of 10 days. But governments and markets are concerned that Russia could extend the shutdown because of the war in Ukraine, exacerbating the energy crisis and pushing the economy into recession.

Analysts also say the weak economy adds to uncertainty about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plan to raise interest rates.

“There doesn’t seem to be much support for the euro at the moment. It’s not just about gas prices, but what appears to be a division within the ECB on how far they should raise rates,” Sarah Hewin, senior economist at the ECB, told Reuters. Standard Chartered.

The US currency is being appreciated on expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise rates as it faces rising inflation. The next meeting will be on the 26th and 27th of July.