Everything that happened behind the scenes of ‘The Voice Kids’ Semifinal (and you didn’t see it)! | 2022

Teló tells about suffering to choose in the Semifinal

Moments before going on stage for the program, Michel Teló talked to Thalita Rebouças in the dressing room and talked about the difficulty of having to choose to give your 20 points to just one of the participants of your team at such an advanced stage of the competition.

“I’m suffering a lot. In the Semifinal we have to give our 20 points. I thought I would get rid of these 20 points today, I had a conversation saying I wouldn’t have it, I was so calm. But our director came here and said: ‘So, you’ll have to give your 20 points.’

Final look spoiler screen

Always elegant, the singer also showed that he had more than one look option to use in the Semifinal and let us see a piece that ended up not being chosen. Already with the look of the grand Finale separated, he even gave a spoiler, quickly showing the costume he will wear in the last show of the season. Want to see what Teló will wear? 👀 Play the video above! 👆

Thalita had also already given a quick spoiler of the look she will wear in the Season Finale. See below!

Thalita Rebouças shows semifinal look

Thalita shows stage before recording

Upon arriving at the studio, Thalita Rebouças showed that she was really excited and made a point of giving the audience that excitement before the program started. 😂 The presenter also showed details of the scenario and the famous chairs occupied by the technicians.

Dance in the elevator on the way to the studio

Technicians dance and have fun entering the stage of The Voice Kids

And it wasn’t just Thalita who had the energy up there! When they were on their way to the studio, Maiara and Teló got excited and even danced in the elevator! 💃🕺 Upon stepping on stage, the singer was cheered by the audience and even won praise from Marcio Garcia. Teló, on the other hand, was startled when he got to his chair and realized what the order of the presentations would be. “I think the one who starts suffering is me”. 😅

Fun with the finalists

Finalists and coaches play after Semifinals

After all the emotions of the program, it was time to celebrate and have a lot of fun until the day of the Final. On stage, the technicians gathered with the three finalists for a party like that! While Teló recorded a video on his cell phone, everyone sang, danced and celebrated the trio of girls who will compete in the big decision. A cuteness! 🥰

Maiara confesses surprise with the choice of Isis Testa

Afterwards, Maiara had a chat with Isis Testa, the finalist of her team, and revealed surprise with the musical choices made by the girl throughout the season. As they embraced, the technician said that she didn’t know which song the girl had chosen for the Semifinal and praised her ability to sing several different rhythms.

She is great! Super versatile, she sings a lot… And that high pitched one! Wow, I didn’t expect. — Maiara

We are also blown away by the talent of the finalists, right? 😮😍 Now there’s very little left to find out who will be the great champion of the seventh season! Stay tuned to Gshow to find out what’s coming up on The Voice Kids!

