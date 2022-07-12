Ex-judge Sergio Moro marks collectively to announce pre-candidacy for União Brasil, but does not inform position | Elections 2022 in Paraná

Former federal judge and former minister Sergio Moro scheduled a press conference for the morning of this Tuesday (12) to announce his pre-candidacy in the 2022 Elections, for União Brasil.

Moro’s advice has not yet confirmed which position he should apply for. The announcement will be made at a hotel in Curitiba, around 11 am.

In June, Moro held another press conference to discuss the candidacy, but at the time he only said that he intended to tour the state of Paraná before defining the position.

The former judge had the transfer of electoral domicile denied by the TRE of São Paulo, which understood that Moro, who is from Paraná, has no ties to the state of São Paulo.

Without being able to run for the Senate or federal deputy for São Paulo, as he initially intended, as well as any other position in this year’s elections for SP, Bolsonaro’s former minister started to aim for a seat in the Senate or the Chamber of Paraná, state of Paraná. his origin.

If the Senate dispute scenario materializes, he can run for a seat with Senator Álvaro Dias, one of the ex-judge’s “godfathers” in the idea of ​​launching him to the presidency through Podemos.

This is because, after joining Podemos in November of last year, Moro left the party and joined União Brasil, the party that chose Luciano Bívar as a pre-candidate for the presidency.

Also in June, when asked about his relationship with Dias and the possible dispute between the two for a position in the Senate, Moro classified the situation as premature: “Senator Alvaro Dias is a person I respect. or not to run for the Senate. So I think it’s premature.”

Also last month, Moro said that he should not come into conflict with the former coordinator of Lava Jato in Paraná, Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos), if the two run for the post of federal deputy.

Moro and Dallagnol are considered to belong to the same niche, having lived together for years in the actions of Operação Lava Jato.