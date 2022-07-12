Family campaigns to pay ICU bill for resident of Capivari de Baixo

Relatives, relatives, friends, colleagues and acquaintances of the health technician of Capivari de Baixo, Fabíola Francisco, launched this weekend a campaign to try to pay the debt accumulated with the hospitalization of the resident of the thermoelectric city in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , at Unimed Hospital, in Tubarão.

Due to the lack of beds in the ICU by the Unified Health System (SUS), Fabíola had to be admitted to a private hospital. According to information, she and her family members cannot afford the costs of a private health unit.

The health status of the resident of Capivari de Baixo inspires care and according to information is extremely serious. Any amount is welcome. People who can collaborate can make a PIX by mobile number: 48998586677.

The wait in ICU beds in the South comes after an overload in hospitals and an increase in cases of respiratory syndrome. At the beginning of last month, the State declared an emergency situation due to overcrowding of hospitals. The purpose of the decree, which will be valid for 90 days, is to accelerate actions to contain high demand in emergencies at health units and open new beds.

On the 20th, the Public Ministry (MP) filed a public civil action against the State Government to guarantee new beds. The Santa Catarina State Department of Health (SES/SC) reported that all patients awaiting transfer to an ICU bed are fully assisted. The SES pointed out that more than a month ago, work began on expanding services and opening ICU beds funded by the State, especially in relation to pediatric and neonatal beds.

