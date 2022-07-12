Family that owns a health plan has already donated R$ 3 million to PT, MDB and PSDB

Owner of the largest health plan in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, the Group hapvidathe family Koren de Lima emerges in 2022 as a major donor of money to political parties. Four members of the Ceará family, whose fortune was valued at around 30 billion reais by the magazine Forbes, have already contributed a total of 3 million reais to the coffers of PT, MDB and PSDB.

The money was transferred to the parties between April and May by Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, founder of Hapvida, by his children, Jorge and Cândido Júnior, members of the group’s board of directors, and Ana Christina Fontoura Koren de Lima. Each of them donated 312,500 reais to PT, totaling 1.25 million reais, the same amount deposited to the MDB by Cândido, Jorge, Júnior and Ana Christina. The owners of Hapvida were more economical with the PSDB: 125,000 reais each, in a total of 500,000 reais to the toucan coffers.

Cândido Koren de Lima and his children had already put their hands in their pockets to help parties in the 2020 election. That year, Koren donated 250,000 reais, divided between PT (100,000 reais), PSD (100,000 reais) and DEM (50,000 reais), while Jorge Koren de Lima and Cândido Júnior each contributed 50,000 reais to the PT and 50,000 reais to the PSD. Since the 2016 elections, by decision of the Federal Supreme Court, electoral donations made by companies are prohibited. However, entrepreneurs can help fund campaigns and parties through donations registered in the individual.

according to the magazine Forbes, Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, who is an oncologist, owns the fourteenth largest in Brazil, estimated at 14.8 billion reais. He opened his first hospital in Fortaleza, in the late 1980s, and since then has expanded his operations to hospitals, health clinics and health insurance. Grupo Hapvida went public on the São Paulo stock exchange in 2018. Its children had assets estimated by the Forbes at 7.4 billion reais each.

In April 2021, Hapvida was fined around 468,000 reais by the Public Ministry of Ceará, for forcing doctors to prescribe to patients with Covid-19 the so-called “early treatment”, which involved the administration of medicines with no proven effectiveness against the coronavirus. , such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. The Pandemic CPI, in the Senate, even approved a request by Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) to collect information from Jorge Koren de Lima regarding the network’s treatment of patients with Covid. The CPI’s final report, however, did not have any representative of the company indicted.