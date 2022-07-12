Felt: Carlos Bolsonaro attacks Anitta in old video after she declared her vote for Lula

the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) rescued 2020 video in which the singer anita and the lawyer Gabriela Prioli came together to make lives talking about the beabá of Brazilian politics.

At the time, assuming his ignorance on the subject and with 46 million Instagram followersAnitta promised a simple live class, with basic questions, to bring knowledge to her fans.

The shot of the councilor, son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), backfired. The singer’s alleged ignorance, which he points out and tries to make fun of, is actually desire to learn. Today, Anitta represents young people who come from the outskirts of large cities, without access to information, but who strive and study.

Declared vote for Lula

From that series of lives, Anitta developed her political thinking. This Monday (11), after the repercussion of the PT’s murder Marcelo Arruda by bolsonarista Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranhoshe decided to declare her vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT):

“From this moment on, I am Lulalá in the first round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections”, announced the singer, who even considered supporting a third way.