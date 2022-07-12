Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is PS5 Exclusive Because Its “Wide World” Needs SSD, Producer Says

Over the past couple of years, Final Fantasy has returned to being a PlayStation exclusive (at least as far as the main games are concerned), and while Final Fantasy 7 Remake eventually made its way to PC, its sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthand will be exclusive for PlayStation again. However, where most new releases are choosing to go the cross-gen route, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release exclusively for the PS5 – why is that?

Speaking recently to Gamer (translation via Gamatsu), when asked about it, the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase – who also co-directed its predecessor – explained that in addition to the game’s graphical fidelity, its “vast open world” is another reason for him skipping the PS4. To avoid the bottleneck that PS4 hardware would have caused and the development complications it would have, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is being made exclusively for the PS5. Kitase also mentioned the current-gen console’s SSD and the purpose it will serve.

“It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphics quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed,” Kitase said. “As the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, the stress of loading is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the PlayStation 5 specs to overcome this and travel the world comfortably.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released for PS5 in 2023. Development of its sequel is also already underway. It is unknown when these contracts will be tried out and when these games will come to the Xbox Series X|S. Apparently, Sony has been getting Square’s hand pretty wet.

