Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is PS5 exclusive due to graphics power and SSD

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been announced for PlayStation 5 and while the first part of the Remake was originally released on PS4, Square Enix clarifies that this console was left out of the second part due to the need for greater power to present the game world as want.

Yoshinori Kitase, Executive Producer, Tetsuya Nomura, Director, and Mariko Sato, Producer, spoke to several Japanese publications (thanks Gematsu) about Rebirth and explained why PS4 players are left without the second part of the remake of the famous JRPG that marked an entire generation. .

As they explained, it is exclusive to PlayStation 5 due to the graphic quality and loading speed that the SSD disk allows.

This is important as the “adventure takes place in a huge world after the Midgar breakout, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt that the PlayStation 5 spec was needed to overcome this and travel the world comfortably.”

In addition, they confirmed that the game progression will have some changes and the order in which you go through the locations has also changed. This might cause some confusion and you might think that some things were cut, but the creative team makes sure that nothing has been cut, just changed or tweaked.