Find out how to apply for the new Caixa loan

One of the best options for financial credit is the Caixa Econômica Federal loan. It has one of the lowest interest rates on the market and has several modalities, and can be paid monthly or in just one installment, with pre- or post-fixed rates.

Caixa introduced a new type of credit through the Caixa Tem app at the end of March. Furthermore, it is a loan category carried out through a partnership with the Federal Government. This modality is available to individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

With this new type of loan, it is possible to serve not only those who are negative, but also those benefiting from Auxílio Brasil. In fact, to get the money, you can use the Caixa Tem app.

Data about the Digital SIM

Caixa is the largest public bank in Brazil and is responsible for paying various social and labor benefits. Todvia, it offers a wide variety of financial solutions for Brazilians, including new credit modalities such as Digital Microcredit for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital).

Thus, for individuals, SIM Digital offers credits from R$300 to R$1 thousand, with monthly interest rates starting at 1.95%. SIM Digital was launched last April and received a contribution of 3 billion reais, from the Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM).

In summary, since the beginning of Caixa Econômica Federal’s new credit modality, around 602,000 individuals have already taken out loans. Of them, 499 thousand had negative CPFs, that is, 83% of all contractors.

According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, the average contract value of the new type of credit in the first 20 days of the program was R$778.31. 102,000 people who were not listed as a restricted name received an average of R$735.50 from the bank.

The Digital SIM was generated as a resolution of the Federal Government’s Income and Opportunity Program. It is composed of two distinct types of operations, individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs.

Individuals

The credit granted by Caixa to individuals ranges from R$300 to R$1,000. Interest rates for the loan are from 1.95% to 3.60%. The money can be paid in 12 to 24 installments. This modality can be applied to people with a dirty name, as long as the value does not exceed the pre-established by the bank.

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI)

Initially, for the MEI, the new type of loan provided by Caixa provides from R$1 thousand to R$3 thousand. Monthly loan interest rates range from 1.99% to 3.60%. In conclusion, it is possible to spread the credit from 18 to 24 months.

Credit conditions

The Ministry of Labor defined the conditions for the new type of loan from Ordinance No. 660 of March 28, 2022. One of them refers to the fact that the contracting party cannot have debts above 3 thousand reais.

Another important factor to highlight is the fact that the individual should be interested in being an autonomous entrepreneur, even if informal. MEis need to have at least 12 months of activity in order to apply for the loan.

Loan for individuals

To apply for the loan, the individual must use the Caixa Tem application. Caixa analyzes the request within one week. To do this, you need to check if your app version is current. By the way, if negative, you must update it with your documents and photo of your identity card.

In this way, in ten days, the individual will be able to make a simulation and contract the service of Caixa through the option “SIM Digital – Crédito Caixa Tem” if it has been approved in the credit assessment carried out by the bank.

Loan for MEI

In the case of Individual Microentrepreneurs, the contracting of credit must be made at a Caixa branch. In short, it is necessary to present proof of address, personal and company documents, such as the Individual Microentrepreneur Certificate and DASN SIMEI.

You can go to the Caixa website and fill in a form so that the bank can contact you later. The Federal Government expects around 4.5 million entrepreneurs from all over the country to participate and benefit from the new types of credit offered by the bank..