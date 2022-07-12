Find out which celebrities the actor has dated

André Luiz Frambach, the Rico of “Cara e Coragem” (TV Globo), is currently living a romance with Larissa Manoela, who is also on the air on the station in “Além da Illusion”. The two had an affair in the past and got back together last month. This, however, is not the first relationship of the heartthrob with a famous.

André Luiz has dated a former colleague from “Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras” (TV Globo) and two digital influencers, who ended their friendship after one of them got involved with the actor.

Meet André Luiz Frambach’s famous girlfriends:

Rafaella Cunha

Rafaella is a digital influencer, lives in the United States and has 275,000 followers on social media. She dated the actor in mid-2018 and says the relationship ended after a betrayal.

Earlier this year, the relationship between the two came to light after André took up a relationship with Duda Reis, who had been a friend of Rafaella’s for at least six years.

“I won’t say I ever expected this from her, because you never expect anything like that from a person you call a friend. […] My story with him ended three years ago when he cheated on me and we broke up.”

Rayssa Bratillieri

But before talking about Duda, we need to talk about Rayssa. André Luiz and Rayssa met after forming the couple Pérola and Márcio in “Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras”, in 2018. They assumed the romance in February 2019, still during the soap opera. In the same year, they also made a romantic couple in “Éramos Seis” (TV Globo), as Julinho and Soraia.

They even made wedding plans, but the relationship ended in June last year. “We’re just great and good friends again,” the duo wrote, announcing the breakup on social media.

Actors André Luiz Frambach and Rayssa Bratillieri go together to Rock in Rio Image: Lucas Teixeira/ RT Photography/Disclosure

Larissa Manoela

Between Rayssa and Duda, came Larissa Manoela. In September last year, the two appeared in a romantic mood on the beach of Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The two acted together in the Netflix movie “Airplane Mode” and took on a “role”.

“We are single, we are living, we bump into each other and allow us to get to know each other more. It’s not dating, not just friendship,” said André Luiz, in an interview with UOL, at the time.

In October, however, the young man said he was “very single” and stated that he still had a friendship and affection relationship with Lari.

Larissa Manoela and André Frambach on the beach Image: AgNews/AgNews

Duda Reis

In February of this year, André Luiz took up a relationship with Duda Reis, a digital influencer and ex-girlfriend of singer Nego do Borel.

“After five years of friendship, we are here and in a different way”, wrote the actor, when publishing the news. It is worth remembering that the two had known each other since André was dating Rafaella, who was Duda’s friend until then.

The relationship, however, did not last long and came to an end after just over a month. “We live our relationship with full intensity, but today I feel the need to live this other moment of mine with more freedom”, said Duda, when announcing the end at the end of March.

Duda Reis and André Luiz Frambach dated for just over a month Image: Playback/Instagram

Larissa Manuela (again)

At the end of June, Lari published a photo with André Luiz and a group of friends. The two then began flirting on social media. On July 3, the actor published a photo of the eternal Maria Joaquina from “Carrossel” (SBT).

They were also caught kissing after a concert in Rio. That is, the global couple came back with everything.