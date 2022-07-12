Fire in downtown SP remains active after more than 30 hours

The fire that started at 9 pm on Sunday (10) in a commercial building in the historic center of São Paulo remains active this morning, more than 30 hours after the start of the flames, which spread from the 10-story structure to at least two neighboring buildings.

In one of them, there was a Matsumoto store, which “completely” collapsed. In the other, the oldest orthodox church in Brazil is housed. In the last update from the Fire Department, published at 5:20 am, the corporation reported that 20 vehicles and 55 men are still at the scene, “fighting small outbreaks [de incêndio] inside the building” where the fire started and “carrying out the external combat”.

“On several floors, the aftermath work has already started”, completed the note, released by Twitter.

The Civil Police of São Paulo announced yesterday the opening of an investigation to investigate the fire, in the region of Rua 25 de Março. According to the delegate of the central section, Roberto Monteiro, a witness who lives in the region says he heard an explosion and fire on the 3rd floor of the first building hit.

The police will also investigate the reasons why the ten-story building did not have the AVCB (Auto de Vistoria of the Fire Department), the document issued by firefighters certifying that the building had fire safety conditions.

“We are going to ask for all the documentation, not only from the Fire Department, but also from the São Paulo City Hall, and we are going to gather everything in the investigation”, he said. “It is an administrative infraction that will eventually have the property owners punished, which we are yet to find out [quem é].”