First image from the James Webb telescope shows hundreds of galaxies; Look!

This Monday (11) the first scientific image made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The photo was announced in a live broadcast on social media by US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA (United States Space Agency)

The image shows the cluster of galaxies SMACS 0723, full of details. There are hundreds of distant galaxies, never seen so clearly. According to NASA, the image covers a piece of our sky equivalent to a grain of sand seen from an outstretched arm’s distance.

First scientific image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

The SMACS 0723 cluster is seen in the image as it looked about 4.6 billion years ago. As these celestial bodies are so far away, their light takes time to reach our area of ​​the universe. So when we look through telescopes, we see the past.

The JWST is an infrared telescope capable of revealing details of the universe that our eyes and older telescopes cannot capture. The device was launched into space on December 25, 2021, after a series of delays. As the total cost of the equipment was about 10 billion dollars (almost R$ 54 billion at the exchange rate on 07/11/2022), the scientists chose to wait for the most suitable and safe time for the launch.

The super telescope, considered a successor to Hubble, is the result of a partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). According to NASA, the main industrial partner of the project is Northrop Grumman.

Before the release of the image, Kamala Harris said that the photo was only possible thanks to the work of thousands of workers who dedicated years of their lives to the project, and highlighted the union of different countries in the venture. “JWST allows us to see the universe more deeply and with impressive clarity, this was only possible through the partnership between nations”, said the vice president.

The image released this Monday is just the beginning of JWST’s scientific operations. On Tuesday (12), a new wave of photographs will be released by NASA. The disclosure can be followed at this link.

According to the agency, astronomers around the world were able to apply to use a portion of the telescope’s available time for this first cycle. The first “targets” of the equipment were defined by a committee of representatives of the institutions responsible for the construction and operation of the JWST.