First scientific image taken by James Webb shows unprecedented record of the Universe | Science

NASA, the US space agency, released this Monday (11) the first color photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. (look above)observatory that will complement the work of the famous Hubble.

This is Webb’s first operational record, an international program that is led by NASA, in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The image was released at an event at the White House, which was attended by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Today is a historic day,” Biden said. “It’s a new window on our universe. It’s fascinating.”

According to NASA, the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared view of the universe yet. In it, it is possible to see a cluster of galaxies called SMACS 0723, exactly as it was about 4.6 billion years ago.

The space agency explains that the image, the first in a series that Webb is expected to release soon, encompasses a patch of sky that, to a terrestrial observer, appears the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length.

“The scientific community will soon begin to learn more about the mass, age, history and composition of these galaxies as Webb searches for the first galaxies in the universe,” NASA said in a statement.

In recent months, the US space agency has been releasing some test photos of Webb’s instruments as a selfie of one of its mirrors, but today’s image is an unprecedented record and, according to NASA, shows the depths of the Universe. .

Biden at the press conference that presented the photo.

The scientific community was eagerly awaiting the release of this image because there is great anticipation around Webb.

The telescope (JWST for the acronym in English: James Webb Space Telescope) was launched in Christmas 2021, after a few years of successive delays, and has some ambitious goals.

According to NASA, it will help solve mysteries in our solar systemwill look to extremely distant worlds, investigate the origins of our universe, and may even explore the potential for life in remote planetary systems.

The observatory is considered the largest space science telescope ever built. Only its solar shield, a structure that protects it from the light and heat of the Sun, is approximately the size of a tennis court. (explore the 3D model below). Altogether, with its more than 6 tons, the JWST reaches the weight of a school bus.

Webb looks at the Universe in infrared

And it’s not just his size that impresses, but his technical ability as well. The Webb is expected to usher in a new era of astronomy by revealing a piece of space and time that humanity has never seen before.

This is because the JWST is able to see in infra-red and thus observe stars and planetary systems that “hide” in clouds of gas and dust located in regions of the Universe never before explored, impossible to be seen by visible light, as Hubble was designed to capture, mainly.

Comparison shows Hubble (left) and James Webb. Webb's mirror is 6.5 meters in diameter; Hubble's is much smaller, at 2.4 meters.

And while Webb is not the first space telescope with infrared vision, it is the largest of its kind launched so far, which allows for even more detailed observations given that a telescope’s sensitivity is directly related to the size of its mirror’s area. .

NASA translates this practical question as follows: just as a larger bucket collects more rainwater than a small bucket, a larger mirror in a telescope allows it to gather more light from the objects being seen, and thus observe those bodies in more detail.

In the case of Webb, its main mirror measures about 6.5 meters in diameterwhich makes it, according to ESA, 100 times more sensitive than Hubble.

Webb's primary mirror is illuminated in a NASA test room.

“It is the biggest mirror we have outside the Earth, which already makes it a space telescope that is a generation ahead of the ones we had until then”, he explains to the g1 USP astrophysicist Catarina Aydar.

“And we still have this grace of him observing in infrared. That way, we can see through the dust and observe the first galaxies, the first stars in the Universe”, adds the researcher, who is part of one of the two research groups in Brazil that will have the right to use data from the super telescope.

While Hubble continues to operate with the light we see, called visible light, and a little ultraviolet, this first Webb image was detected by wavelengths of the so-called near infrared It’s from mid infrared.

So Aydar explains that even if these two telescopes look at the same objects, they will discover different things, which makes them complementary.

Another important issue, adds astrophysicist Rogemar Riffel, from the Federal University of Santa Maria, is that because the Earth’s atmosphere blocks most of the infrared radiationthere were already space telescopes operating in infrared, such as the Spitzerwhich was decommissioned in 2020, and Herschel, which is in the same region as Webb, but these were smaller telescopes.

“That’s why we couldn’t observe faint objects, which emit little light”, says the specialist, who is the leader of one of the projects selected by the Webb mission.

Now NASA promises that with all this revolutionary technology, Webb will be able to explore all phases of our cosmic history – from inside our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, about 13.5 billion years ago.

Search for life forms on other planets

In addition to recording for the first time these galaxies and luminous objects that formed after the Big Bang, one of the main goals of James Webb’s mission involves one of the most intriguing questions in science: the potential for life on other planets.

To investigate this, Webb will point its instruments at the atmospheres of some exoplanets, that is, planets that are outside the Solar System, orbiting other stars.

NASA scientist Mark Clampin is reflected in James Webb's mirrors during cryogenic testing in April 2011.

And this search for essential ingredients for life will only be possible because the super telescope will use a technique that science calls spectroscopy, which identifies different elements and molecules through their characteristic ways of absorbing light.

“With this, we will be able, for example, to make measurements of the atmospheres of other planets that are not in the Solar System and to do an astrobiology search to see if we have evidence of life forms on other planets”, explains Catarina Aydar.

Webb’s predecessors, such as Sptizer, also achieved this feat, but Riffel explains that these telescopes did not produce data with good quality, which would allow good observations.