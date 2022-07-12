Fixed sale, Endrick, Scarpa’s replacement and Rony’s injury: Palmeiras’ last

Palmeiras won the day off and returns to training this Tuesday (12). Abel Ferreira will know if forward Rony had an injury or not. If the thigh injury is confirmed, the number 10 can be out of action for at least two weeks. And, with that, he will lose the decision of the spot in the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo.

The board and the technical commission have already understood the situation. The heavy sequence of games begins to take effect on the physical form of the cast. Besides Rony, Jaílson suffered an injury and misses the palm trees until the moment. And it should only return in 2023.

Latest from Palmeiras

Borja was finally sold to River Plate

After comings and goings, striker Miguel Borja will finally defend River Plate. The transaction is expected to close this Monday. See more details.

PSG probe Endrick

Parisian team enters the fight with Real Madrid for the jewel of the base of Verdão. But nothing has been confirmed. Endrick will sign a contract with Alviverde Imponente on the 21st and will be linked by Abel Ferreira.

Scarpa’s Substitute in the Crosshairs

The board and the coaching staff should meet in the coming weeks to discuss the departure of midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who will join English football. With an excess of foreigners in the squad, Brazilian athletes are the main market targets at the moment. Mapping is already happening and names should appear soon.