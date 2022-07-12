Fla holds Vidal’s announcement and waits a few days to formalize reinforcement

Flamengo’s imminent reinforcement, Vidal will still take a few days to be announced by the new club. Fla awaits the end of bureaucratic issues and the definitive signing of the contract to make the announcement. The expectation is that the Chilean will have the formalized arrival next weekend.

Today (11), the midfielder took an important step by signing his cancellation with Internazionale. The player went to Milan to settle matters with the Italian club, in addition to settling some personal matters. The player returns to Brazil in the coming days to formalize the contract with Fla.

Vidal had a quick visit to Rio in the last week and even had his first contact with Flamengo fans. Welcomed on arrival, the Chilean went to Maracanã and watched the 7-1 victory over Tolima. Pé-quente, the player still does not have a confirmed presence in the game on Wednesday (13) against Atlético-MG, 21:30, for the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo treated the negotiation with Vidal with caution and it took a long time for the relationship to turn into a marriage. The Chilean was close to signing with Boca Juniors, however, Rubro-Negro quickly took action to reverse the scenario. The old interest in the red-black spoke louder and the player agreed the bond until December 2023, with monthly values ​​close to R$ 1.2 million.

The signature is pending for the announcement to be made officially on Flamengo’s social networks. Now, after terminating with Inter, Vidal is free to sign the contract with the Rio de Janeiro club. The documents will be made official in the next few days, as soon as the athlete arrives in Brazil, but the announcement is scheduled for the weekend.

The situation never worried Flamengo, which even before signing the contract made a point of welcoming Vidal on arrival in Brazil on Wednesday (06). Football vice president Marcos Braz was at the airport and also watched the Libertadores game alongside the player.

“Vidal was very happy, he already knew Maracanã. Happy and delighted with the Flamengo fans. Regarding the contractual part, he needs to go to Italy to resolve some personal matters, which prevents an announcement. He still needs to resolve these issues , but we won’t have any kind of problem. He wants to come play here, Flamengo wants to count on him, we’re advancing some processes and I’m absolutely sure that, when he arrives, his life will be resolved”, said the official at a press conference in the last Thursday (07).

The red-black expectation is that the debut will take place against Juventude, on the 20th, at Mané Garrincha, for the Brasileirão.