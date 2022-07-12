Flamengo receives authorization from the Federal Government to build a stadium in Deodoro – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro suffers resistance in Gávea and continues looking for other lands

The Union has already released Deodoro’s land for Flamengo to realize the dream of their own stadium. Conversations between the parties have been taking place for a few weeks and, at first, the Olympic Park and the space of the former Terra Encantada Park, both in Barra da Tijuca, were the focus of Rubro-Negro. After conversations with Eduardo Paes, the Army area, in the North Zone, became one of the main options for the construction of the sports square, however, it suffers resistance from the partners in Gávea.

Mais Querido’s board members are apprehensive about the possibility of Deodoro, due to the distance and safety factor. The partners claim that the stadium in the Army area would make it difficult for groups that live near the Ninho do Urubu and attend the headquarters daily. The mayor of Rio has pledged to help Flamengo in the search, and the agreements already define that the City Hall will not oppose the release of other land in the city. The resistance, however, does not extend to the supporters.

Still having doubts, Flamengo continues to study other lands for the project, in particular, some that are located more in the central region of Rio. The president of Mais Querido Rodolfo Landim met, last week, with Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber, in Brasília, to try to reach more agreements on construction sites. The expectation is that Landim will return to the Federal District in the coming days to deepen the conversations.

The fact is that the conversations about the Mengão arena have never been as advanced as this year, which encourages fans. The Flamengo project gained even more strength after the recent fights involving the definitive concession of Maracanã. Last month, after a court battle, Mais Querido and Fluminense, owners of the license, lost in the courts and Vasco won the right to use the stadium.