Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Rodrigo Caetano cites “mental preparation” and comments on decision-making in Rio | athletic-mg

The classic starts a week earlier and ends one week later. This is the case of Flamengo x Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. Off-field controversies, interviews, official letters, denunciations. It has everything. For director Rodrigo Caetano, nothing that will affect the team’s behavior at Maracanã, given the players’ experience.

“I hope that we arrive at Maracanã with all the tranquility in the world. And that the game is decided on the field”

Galo won the first leg by 2 to 1, in Mineirão. They need at least a draw in Rio de Janeiro to reach the quarterfinals. Even the club’s scolding against Anderson Daronco, in the match against São Paulo, for the Brazilian, became an ingredient of the clash on Wednesday.

– Our group is very experienced, it will not be a word, more or less support, that will change our behavior there. As Tony (Mohamed) said not long ago, recovering energy, especially mentally. We prepared ourselves mentally for this. There will be nothing – completed Rodrigo Caetano.

Gabigol’s speech after the first leg, saying that Atlético would live in “hell” in the return match, was the spark that lit the always hot fire involving Flamengo and Galo. The Minas Gerais club even met at the Federal Public Ministry of Rio to show concern about the departure of Rio fans. A security scheme is in place.

Within the four lines, however, Rodrigo Caetano sends the message that the players will not feel afraid.

– That story, I heard from an ex-coach a while ago: “Bleachers don’t wear boots”. It’s the athletes who use it. There’s nothing to change. Of course, the environment becomes something more favorable to the host, as it is here. Massa really pushes, but we don’t always win, we don’t win today. It’s another game, another story.

Atlético trains this Tuesday afternoon in Cidade do Galo and leaves for Rio de Janeiro at night. The game with Flamengo starts at 21:30 this Wednesday.

