Flamengo’s absence against Galo, Rodrigo Caio will undergo knee exams on Tuesday | Flamengo

Imaging tests will be carried out on Tuesday to get an idea of ​​the severity of the injury to the left knee.

At first, it is believed to be a meniscus problem, but the player’s own reports make doctors aware of the risk of the anterior cruciate ligament having been affected.

Rodrigo Caio said he heard a snap – a characteristic sign of LCA – in a move to receive the ball alone in the first half of the match against Corinthians, in a move unrelated to Du Queiroz’s hard foul minutes earlier.

Rodrigo Caio left Neo Química Arena limping and complaining of pain in his left knee, the same one he suffered with tendinitis that took him out of the games against Tolima, for Libertadores. At the beginning of the year, the defender went through a long recovery process from surgery on the other knee, the right one, after undergoing arthroscopy in December and going through an infectious process.

Without the defender, Flamengo welcomes Atlético-MG this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro needs to win by two or more goals to advance to the quarterfinals. A one-goal victory takes the decision to penalties, while Galo has the advantage of a draw after winning 2-1 at Mineirão.