Flora explains the origin of her ambition for Donatela’s life and her obsession with the Fontini family: “I remembered this scene”

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will show its true face in the next chapters. In history, many people will be perplexed for having believed in the villain, especially Irene (Glória Menezes)who will have become a great friend of the blonde.

Disappointed, Irene will ask the reason for Flora’s obsession with the Fontini family. “You come back 20 years later to rip us apart again! It can’t be for money, my God! Nobody does it for money (…) We never did anything to you”, says the woman. The villain will then open her heart.

“You know, Miss Irene. I met her son and learned that he was a Fontini, the first thing that came to my mind was a childhood memory of when she was still very young. I wanted a notebook. My parents were very poor, they couldn’t give me (…)’‘, will explain Flora in the story.

See also – In misery, Maria do Céu decides to prostitute herself to have something to eat

“The first thing I noticed was what was written in the corner of the cover: Papel e Celulose Fontini. I asked Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) to explain it to me and he said that the Fontinis were a very rich family, the owners of the paper in Brazil. And when I met Marcelo I remembered that scene immediately”says Flora.

“I decided to have your son for myself, even though he liked Donatela (Claudia Raia) I didn’t give up. I surrounded, I insisted! I had the help of a lot of important people at that time.”, will explain Flora. The soap opera, it is worth mentioning, is authored by João Emanuel Carneiro, being one of the greatest successes of teledramaturgy.