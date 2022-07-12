Flora wears Donatela’s clothes, goes to visit her in prison and is strangled by her rival: “I’m going to kill you”

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will fall in a blow Flora (Patricia Pillar) and will end up being arrested. Because of this, the blonde will take advantage of the rival’s downfall, will wear the dondoca’s clothes and will still appear in jail displaying the new look.

Donatela, in turn, will be terrified to see her, but that doesn’t mean the villain will stop scaring her even more. Flora will state how terrible prison life will be and say that no one will miss her. Not even his foster daughter, Lara (Mariana Ximenes).

“I managed to keep everything that was yours. Your daughter, your house, your wardrobe, your husband… Even the other one, the lover, is already falling for me too!”, she adds, provoking Donatela’s anger. At that moment, Claudia Raia’s character will go after her rival, who starts screaming and calls for the jailers. “She tried to kill me,” she will say.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.