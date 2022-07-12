Florence Pugh publishes ‘manifesto’ after sexist comments about her breasts







Photo: Instagram/Florence Pugh/Modern Popcorn

Actress Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, Marvel’s new Black Widow, has challenged Instagram’s policy regarding the exposure of bare breasts with the publication of a series of photos in a transparent pink dress by the Valentino brand. “Technically, they’re covered,” she teased, commenting on the first photos, in which she appears posing for paparazzi at a fashion show in Rome, Italy, last week.

What she didn’t expect was to receive an avalanche of sexist criticism regarding the size and shape of her breasts.

The comments were countered in a second post, with more photos and close-ups on the sheer dress. And a lot of texture. What was supposed to be a “pink princess dream” moment turned out to be a true manifesto.

Read the actress’ full text below.

“Listen, I knew that when I wore that amazing Valentino dress, I couldn’t escape the comments. Whether negative or positive, we knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not nervous at all. Not before, during or even now later.

What turned out to be interesting was witnessing how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, with pride, for all to see. You even do this with Instagram profiles that describe your job titles and post your work emails…

It’s not the first time, and it certainly won’t be the last, that a woman will hear comments about what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers. What is worrying is how vulgar some men can be.

Fortunately, I’ve come to terms with the particularities of my body, which make me happy with all the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t stand when I was 14 years old. Many of you aggressively wanted to tell me how disappointed you were with my ‘small boobs’, or how embarrassed I should be for being so ‘flat-chested’. I have lived in my body for a long time. I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I have no problem with it.

What is more worrying is…. Why are you so afraid of breasts? small? Big ones? Left? Right? Only one? Perhaps none? This. IT IS. So. terrifying.

It makes me wonder what the hell happened to you guys to be so upset with the size of my breasts and my body? I am so grateful that I grew up in a house with very strong, powerful, and curvy women. We were created to find power in the folds of our bodies. To speak out loud about being comfortable. It’s always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck this and fuck you’ whenever someone expects my body to become a topic for defining what’s hot or sexually attractive.

I wore that dress because I know it. If being publicly abusive towards women in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is you don’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect your bodies. Respect all women. Respect all human beings. Life will get a lot easier, I promise.

And all because of two cute nipples…”