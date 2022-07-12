Former maternity patients where rapist anesthetist worked say they are terrified: ‘It could have been me’ | Rio de Janeiro

The case was made public on Monday (11), after Giovanni Quintella Bezerra31 years old, being filmed abusing a patient, and being arrested and charged in the act, in the unit that is in São João de Meriti, municipality in Baixada Fluminense, and is a reference in the region.

“I had a cesarean section two months ago, on April 26. In fact, I had my two children there. I was anesthetized, I don’t remember much, but I know that my delivery shift was smooth. But I could only think that I could have been with me. Think how many women he did that with? “, told g1, the elderly caregiver Lorrane Guimarães30 years old.

Lorrane also said that she was accompanied by her husband, Luiz Carlos, during the birth of their son José Luiz.

“I just hope that justice is done now,” he says.

Patient is afraid to come back

The manicurist Andressa Silva, 28, was terrified to learn of the case. In addition to having given birth at the Women’s Hospital, she has a referral for a tubal ligation at the same place.

“I had a cesarean, but my local anesthesia didn’t work and I needed general anesthesia. But I know that nothing happened to me because my anesthesiologist was a gentleman. It wasn’t that man. Despite knowing that he was already arrested, we always I get scared. This hospital is a reference, I was treated very well there and we never expect something like this to happen”, he says.

The seamstress Daiana Ribeiro, 31, was appalled by the situation. She gave birth two months ago at the Heloneida Stuart vaginal delivery. She says that she was very well treated on site and that all patients are followed up.

“I didn’t react because, the treatment I had in the hospital, we don’t imagine that this will happen. All mothers who are going to give birth have a companion, either in the cesarean section or in the normal delivery. a first aid room and rapid admission. Even after delivery, you continue to have a companion until discharge. I stayed there for five days and the team was great with me”, he praises.

“I was shocked by the news and I hope that justice is done for his victims. These kind of people that spoil the image of the hospital, but it’s a great maternity hospital”, she says.

Housewife Elaine Landi, 39, also had Théo via normal delivery. Even so, on Monday (11), after the disclosure of the case, she couldn’t stop thinking about the women who went through violence in one of the most important moments of their lives.

“I felt very sad, because I wondered if it had happened to me. My intention was to have a cesarean section. It ended up not being necessary. But it’s all very sad”, he laments.

Employees were suspicious and recorded

The case came to light after a group of employees of the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital decided to record the third cesarean for which the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella was scheduled on Sunday (10) after noticing, in the two previous surgeries, his strange behavior.

See the moment of arrest in the act of a doctor after rape of a pregnant woman during childbirth

One of the employees told the police that: “Giovanni was always in front of the patient’s neck and head, obstructing anyone’s field of vision” in the operating room.

Police investigate whether anesthesiologist raped two other pregnant women on the same day of the act

She and other employees took a cell phone and placed it in a glass-fronted cabinet, but did not follow the procedure and they only saw the act when they picked up the phone — which is why they couldn’t stop the crime.

The employee also recounted, in deposition, what the anesthesiologist sedated “too much” and that “the patients could not even hold their babies” after childbirth.

In the second operation on Sunday, according to the employee, “Giovanni wore an open coat in himself, widening his silhouette, and positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from being able to see the patient from the neck up”.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, started, with his left arm bent, slow forward and backward movements” said the witness.

“From the movement and the curvature of the arm, it looked like he was holding the patient’s head towards her pelvic region.”

The video that the nurses and technicians of the Hospital da Mulher recorded served as evidence for the arrest in the act. the images are strong (see below).

Video shows moment anesthetist rapes pregnant woman during childbirth

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls his penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence lasted 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

“The patients [do anestesista Giovanni] they were completely out of their minds. When they were cared for by another anesthesiologist, they were never like that,” said the employee.

The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

Who is the anesthesiologist Giovanni

Giovanni acted in at least 10 public and private hospitals, according to himself. the prisoner has 32 years and graduated in 2017 from the University Center of Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, . He completed the Anesthesia Specialization in early April.

Vain, he posted photos of the units’ clothing and even published a “You’ll still hear from me, wait”. In another post, Giovanni claimed to do what he likes: “I’m here to reap the rewards”.

But the doctor’s strange behavior caught the attention of the women on the team at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles. They began to wonder at the amount of sedative the anesthesiologist applied and the way he moved behind the sheet that separated the team.

The doctor expressed surprise at being arrested of delegate Bárbara Lomba and upon learning that he had been recorded abusing the patient. Anesthesiologist Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.

The anesthesiologist’s defense stated that he has not yet obtained full access to the testimonies and evidence that were produced during the drawing up of the arrest report in the act. The defense also informed that, after having access to its entirety, it will comment on the accusation.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (cremerj) opened this Monday (11) a process to expel Giovanni.

Clovis Bersot Munhozpresident of Cremerj, said that “the scenes are absurd”.

The Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Secretary of State for Health, to which the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, is subordinate, repudiated in a note the conduct of the anesthesiologist.

“We inform you that an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures, in addition to notification to Cremerj. The Hospital da Mulher team is providing full support to the victim and her family,” they said.

“This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”, they amended.