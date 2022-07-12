From CNG to diesel: see where to find the cheapest fuel in Florianópolis

The liter price of regular gasoline can vary up to R$0.54 between a gas station and another in Florianópolis. On account of this, the ND+ brings the places that registered the cheapest fuels in the Capital during the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) survey.

Starting with the fuel used between cars and motorcycles, the cheapest gasoline was found at Joia Posto Ltda, in the Center, for R$ 6.05, as collected last Wednesday (6).

It is worth mentioning that the ANP carried out the weekly survey between the 3rd of July and the last Saturday (9th). At the time, the most expensive gasoline was found for R$ 6.59 at the Posto Galo Ltda, in Lagoa da Conceição, in the east of Santa Catarina Island. The same price was registered at Almeida & Filhos, in the Coqueiros neighborhood, in the continental region.

Despite the difference of R$ 0.54 per liter, the driver who fills up a car’s 30-liter tank can find savings of up to R$ 16.20.

See the lowest prices:

A liter of additive gasoline can vary up to R$ 0.70

The ANP researched gasoline with additives in 31 resale units and set the average at R$ 6.55 in Florianópolis. However, the difference can reach up to R$ 0.70 between the posts in the Capital.

Once again, Joia Posto Ltda, on Avenida Mauro Ramos, downtown, registered the best price for selling the fuel for R$ 6.07, according to the collection carried out last Thursday.

On the other hand, Posto Galo, in the Center and in Lagoa da Conceição, and Almeida & Filhos, in Coqueiros, sell a liter of gasoline with additives for R$ 6.79.

Here are the five cheapest:

Ethanol below R$6 in the Capital

The average price of hydrated ethanol in Florianópolis was set at R$ 5.71, according to the collection carried out in 25 units in Florianópolis in the last week.

The ANP pointed out that the Parque São Jorge Post, in Itacorubi, has the lowest selling the liter for R$ 5.29. The same value is found at the Brasol Comércio de Combustíveis Post, in Capoeiras, at Marquinho Fuels and Services, in Capoeiras, and at the Auto Posto Monte Cristo, in Monte Cristo.

Meanwhile, the price can vary up to BRL 1.20 between the places searched. Also according to the survey, the most expensive liter was R$ 4.59 at the Eireli Central Fuel Trading Post, in the Center.

Check ethanol prices in Florianopolis:

Diesel S10 can be sold for up to R$ 7.99

The average liter of S10 diesel, used in trucks and some pickup trucks, was defined at R$ 7.67, according to a survey carried out in 17 dealerships.

Also according to the collection carried out last Wednesday, the best price of fuel is found at Marquinho Combustíveis e Serviços and VIP Combustíveis Ltda, both in Capoeiras, being sold for R$ 7.39.

On the other hand, the S10 diesel can be sold for R$ 7.99, as analyzed at the Central Trade Fuel Station, in the Center, and at Almeida & Filhos, in Coqueiros.

See the cheapest:

Where to find the cheapest CNG in Florianópolis

Also according to the ANP’s weekly survey, the average price of CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) was established at R$ 5.99 after a survey at five points, all of which sell for the same value. Look:

It is worth mentioning the 38.72% readjustment in the tariff for natural gas vehicular in relation to the pass-through of the cost of gas and transport, according to SCGás (Companhia de Gás de Santa Catarina). It came into force on the 2nd, after approval by Aresc (Regulation Agency for Public Services of Santa Catarina).

“Considering Complementary Law 194, sanctioned by the Federal Government and in force since 06/23/22, which zeros the PIS/COFINS rate until 12/31/22, the effect on the vehicular segment will be more than BRL 1.0059 per meter cubic over the current tariff”, informs the Company.