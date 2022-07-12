Fuels make the market lower the projection for inflation in the year | Economy

Luiza Eiterer Market lowers inflation forecast for this year, but raises it to 2023

Market agents lowered their inflation forecasts for this year for the second week in a row, from 7.96% to 7.67%. For next year, the expectation reached 5.09%, the 14th consecutive week of increases, according to the Focus report, a publication by the Central Bank (BC) that brings together the projections of banks and brokerages.

The projections are impacted by recent government measures, such as the fuel exemption, which lowers inflation for this year, and by the possible approval of the Electoral PEC, which may raise prices in the future.

The BC has already admitted that this year’s inflation target, of 3.5% with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down, will not be met.

For 2023, the chance of exceeding the target set by the BC is 29%. However, the market forecast of 5.09% is already above the 4.75% ceiling of the target of 3.25% next year.

To control this inflation, the market projects that the basic interest rate, the Selic, ends this year at 13.75%. Currently, it is at 13.25% per year.

For next year, the outlook is for a reduction to 10.5%, followed by further reductions to 8% in 2024.

GDP

The market increased its forecast for GDP growth in 2022 from 1.51% last week to 1.59% in Focus released this Monday. It’s the second high in a row.

For 2023, the projection remains at 0.50%, the same as three weeks ago.

Projections should be impacted by the prospect of a more difficult global economic scenario for next year, with high interest rates and high inflation in most advanced countries.