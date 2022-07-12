Gasoline has already dropped 11% since the ICMS cap

The first week of July ended with the proof of an 11% drop in the average price of gasoline after approval of the law that classifies fuels as essential goods and, therefore, limits the ICMS rate to 17%. According to the ANP, the average price of regular gasoline in June was R$7.25 and fell to R$6.49, despite the resistance of some states, particularly in the Northeast, which went to court to prevent the price reduction from reaching to consumers.

Not surprisingly, the highest average price of gasoline is in the Northeast region, where 1,127 stations were consulted and the price reached R$8.52.

The difference between the minimum (R$5.22) recorded by the ANP and the maximum, verified in the Northeast where the law is not followed, is an incredible 63%.

The price of ethanol, which had already fallen as a result of direct sales, also had a positive impact, ranging from R$4.90 to R$4.52, an 8% drop.

The main evidence that the measure is responsible for the drop is diesel, whose change did not influence the price, which rose from R$7.20 to R$7.52.



A public transit office, the Detran-DF has become a profitable business unit, which uses its police power to collect and pocket indecent fees and fines, such as the daily rate of R$659 for each vehicle seized in its yard. The value of this unseemly daily rate, without any provision of services or careful guarding of the vehicle, is higher than the R$578 charged daily at the B Hotel, a luxurious five-star hotel located a few meters from the government headquarters.

With its well-oiled fines and tariffs industry that earns more than half a billion reais a year, the Detran-DF literally swims in cash.

The Detran does not translate into good services the high cost it represents for the citizen, as agents with the highest average salary in the public sector.

There are almost no Detran agents on the streets, especially at peak hours, and citizens tend to be poorly served at their counters.

power without shame smart donkey General-President Arthur da Costa e Silva had a reputation for frowning, even because of the paternity of Institutional Act nº (AI-5), which established the dictatorship in Brazil, but he also had his moments of good humor. At the end of the day, he would occasionally call the closest assistants for a round of whiskey in his office, on the Planalto, and always ask: “What’s the latest joke about my stupidity?”. The advisors, of course, didn’t talk, so he tried to tell one of them himself. Then he would slam his huge hand on his desk to underline, laughing, “They’re geniuses, but I’m the donkey sitting here! Hahahaha”

Bolsonaro and Lula owe the country concrete efforts to put an end to political intolerance. The president cannot attribute the crime in Foz to a mere “fight between two people” and the former president did wrong in Diadema, praising allies accused of attempted murder against an opponent.

The shooting in Foz do Iguaçu, generated by political intolerance on the rise since 2018, revealed two shooters who were victims of their own expertise: one fired three shots and hit two, the other fired five and hit three.

Telephone survey by Equilíbrio Brasil in Minas, from July 5th to 7th, with 1,460 people, and registered with the TSE under nº BR-01592/22, shows Bolsonaro (PL) with 46.5% to 38.3% of Lula (PT ). Romeu Zema (Novo) leads for governor: 51.8% to 24.1% of Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

FSB poll showed a drop of 5 points for Lula compared to May. As there was nothing to justify the drop in the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro to 9 points, the impression of an adjustment in numbers remains.

Quote of the day You can be sure, we will have clean elections this year. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), by guaranteeing that he will respect the results of the polls

Congress is in the last working week before the recess, which runs until August 1. But the break from Justice is even longer, the whole month, what a beauty. Return to work the same day.

With 33% approval, including those who think his government is reasonable, Joe Biden is much more disapproved of than Bolsonaro, for example. But if Brazilian voters tend to repeat the vote, while 64% of Democrats say they would not re-elect the American president.

When voting for the LDO, PT Afonso Florence (BA) asked for the withdrawal of the provision for the imposition of execution of the rapporteur’s amendments (RP9), which would not depend on negotiation. The Planalto Palace loved it.

PT request to release the execution of the “secret” amendments, allowing greater freedom to the government, in 2023, is in the interest of whoever wins the presidential elections. Including Lula.

Question in the Penal Code

If the anesthesiologist is PT or bolsonarista, does it count as a mitigating or aggravating factor?