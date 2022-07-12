Gasoline Price: After ICMS reduction, Espírito Santo had the biggest drop in the last week – Economy

O Holy Spirit was the state that registered the biggest drop in the average price of Gasoline in the week of July 3 to 9, compared to the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The reduction was R$ 1.07, from R$ 7.31 per liter to R$ 6.24.
Two other states had a drop above BRL 1.00: Rio de Janeirowhere the average price went from R$7.64 to R$6.58, down by R$1.06, and Goiáswhere the average price decreased by R$1.02, from R$7.08 to R$6.06.
The State with the smallest reduction in the price of fuel was Roraima. The average price went from R$6.98 to R$6.83, showing a drop of only R$0.15. The reduction of ICMS It only went into effect in the state on the 4th of July.
See the average price of gasoline in the last week in each state:
- Acre BRL 7.01
- Alagoas BRL 6.93
- Amapá BRL 5.54
- Amazon R$ 6.95
- Bahia BRL 7.34
- Ceará BRL 6.83
- Federal District BRL 6.27
- Espírito Santo R$ 6.24
- Goiás BRL 6.06
- Maranhão BRL 6.80
- Mato Grosso BRL 6.42
- Mato Grosso do Sul BRL 6.25
- Minas Gerais BRL 6.57
- Pará BRL 6.86
- Paraíba BRL 6.66
- Paraná R$ 6.21
- Pernambuco BRL 6.88
- Piauí BRL 7.25
- Rio de Janeiro BRL 6.58
- Rio Grande do Norte R$ 7.03
- Rio Grande do Sul BRL 6.39
- Rondônia BRL 6.57
- Roraima R$ 6.83
- Santa Catarina BRL 6.23
- São Paulo BRL 6.10
- Sergipe BRL 6.77
- Tocantins BRL 6.96