Gasoline Price: After ICMS reduction, Espírito Santo had the biggest drop in the last week – Economy

O Holy Spirit was the state that registered the biggest drop in the average price of Gasoline in the week of July 3 to 9, compared to the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The reduction was R$ 1.07, from R$ 7.31 per liter to R$ 6.24.

Two other states had a drop above BRL 1.00: Rio de Janeirowhere the average price went from R$7.64 to R$6.58, down by R$1.06, and Goiáswhere the average price decreased by R$1.02, from R$7.08 to R$6.06.

The State with the smallest reduction in the price of fuel was Roraima. The average price went from R$6.98 to R$6.83, showing a drop of only R$0.15. The reduction of ICMS It only went into effect in the state on the 4th of July.

See the average price of gasoline in the last week in each state:

  • Acre BRL 7.01
  • Alagoas BRL 6.93
  • Amapá BRL 5.54
  • Amazon R$ 6.95
  • Bahia BRL 7.34
  • Ceará BRL 6.83
  • Federal District BRL 6.27
  • Espírito Santo R$ 6.24
  • Goiás BRL 6.06
  • Maranhão BRL 6.80
  • Mato Grosso BRL 6.42
  • Mato Grosso do Sul BRL 6.25
  • Minas Gerais BRL 6.57
  • Pará BRL 6.86
  • Paraíba BRL 6.66
  • Paraná R$ 6.21
  • Pernambuco BRL 6.88
  • Piauí BRL 7.25
  • Rio de Janeiro BRL 6.58
  • Rio Grande do Norte R$ 7.03
  • Rio Grande do Sul BRL 6.39
  • Rondônia BRL 6.57
  • Roraima R$ 6.83
  • Santa Catarina BRL 6.23
  • São Paulo BRL 6.10
  • Sergipe BRL 6.77
  • Tocantins BRL 6.96

