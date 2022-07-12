Gasoline Price: After ICMS reduction, Espírito Santo had the biggest drop in the last week – Economy

O Holy Spirit was the state that registered the biggest drop in the average price of Gasoline in the week of July 3 to 9, compared to the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The reduction was R$ 1.07, from R$ 7.31 per liter to R$ 6.24.

Two other states had a drop above BRL 1.00: Rio de Janeirowhere the average price went from R$7.64 to R$6.58, down by R$1.06, and Goiáswhere the average price decreased by R$1.02, from R$7.08 to R$6.06.

The State with the smallest reduction in the price of fuel was Roraima. The average price went from R$6.98 to R$6.83, showing a drop of only R$0.15. The reduction of ICMS It only went into effect in the state on the 4th of July.

See the average price of gasoline in the last week in each state: