GDF will carry out an active search for people who have not been vaccinated against covid

Low demand for the vaccine motivated the decision of the health agency. – (credit: Júlia Eleutério/CB/DA Press)

Itinerant teams from the Health Department (SES-DF) will travel through the Federal District, starting next Saturday (7/16), to carry out an active search for people who have not yet been immunized against covid-19. The objective is to encourage those who have not yet taken the vaccine, in addition to offering the immunizing agent for those who are late.





The decision was taken on the afternoon of this Monday (11/7), after a meeting of the body’s superintendents, due to the drop in demand – by the population – for the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the basic health units (UBS), of according to the folder. The action of the SES-DF will take place indefinitely and should focus on the entire population able to be vaccinated (from 5 years of age).

Scenario

On the night of this Monday (11/7), the secretariat announced that the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19 has suboptimal coverage. Of the approximately 267,000 boys and girls in this age group, 117,000 did not receive the first dose of immunizers, and another 43,000 did not show up for the second dose, totaling 160 children with an incomplete vaccine cycle, according to the agency.

The most recent update of the vaccinometer shows that 6,771,425 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 were applied in the DF during the entire campaign. A little over 2.4 million people from Brasília are vaccinated, with the second dose or single dose — a number that represents 85.37% of the population eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and over).

Report card

This Monday, the ministry confirmed 1,936 more positive diagnoses of covid-19 in the epidemiological bulletin. So far, 818,791 people from Brasilia have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The transmission rate has dropped from the last recorded number, going from 0.91 to 0.83 – meaning that a group of 100 people can transmit the disease to another 83.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the pandemic is out of control when the transmission rate is above 1. On the moving averages, the Correio adds that the number of infections is at 1,597. The moving average of deaths is at 4.4, which shows a drop of 38.89% compared to the calculation two weeks ago.