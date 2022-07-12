Gigantic molecule demonstrates new type of chemical bonding

Advanced Materials

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/11/2022

Structure of the supermolecule, showing the Rydberg atom (left) and the ion that forms it.

[Imagem: Danyel Cavazos]

biggest molecule in the world

Researchers at the University of Stuttgart in Germany have created what appears to be the world’s largest molecule, larger than some types of bacteria.

Most commonly we hear about chemists synthesizing new molecules, something they usually do in two ways: By an ionic bond (an electrostatic attraction between two oppositely charged ions) or by a covalent bond (the sharing of electrons between two neutral atoms). .

But this new giant molecule was created not by chemists, but by physicists, and they used a new type of bond between the particles.

The supermolecule forms when an ion’s electric field deforms a Rydberg atom, inducing a dipole in which one side of the atom is more negatively charged and the other more positively. Depending on the orientation of the electric dipole, the interaction between the induced dipole of the Rydberg atom and the ion charge can be attractive or repulsive.

At shorter distances, atom and ion repel each other, and at greater distances, they attract each other. The distance at which this inversion of the dipole takes place determines the length of the molecule.

The cohesion of the molecule is guaranteed by the polarity reversal of the Rydberg atom.

[Imagem: Nicolas Zuber et al. – 10.1038/s41586-022-04577-5]

tome of Rydberg

A Rydberg atom is normally constructed from an ultracold set of atoms of the element rubidium, and this cloud serves as the atom’s core. Using a laser, an electron is brought into a highly energized state, which causes it to orbit the nucleus at a very great distance, but without detaching from it – therefore, without ionization.

This makes the Rydberg atom have an enormous radius, in the range of hundreds of nanometers – more than 1,000 times the radius of a normal atom.

Rydberg atoms are highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields, presenting a number of very interesting properties – they have even been used as qubits.

In the molecule now constructed, the electric field of an ion deforms this gigantic atom. Interestingly the deformation can be attractive or repulsive depending on the distance between the two particles, letting the binding partners oscillate around an equilibrium distance and inducing molecular bonding – the resulting molecule is much larger than the largest synthetic molecule ever constructed.

Due to its gigantic size and weak binding of the molecule, the dynamic processes are slower compared to the usual molecules, which makes the experiment interesting for fundamental studies – both in physics and in chemistry.

Bibliography: Article: Observation of a molecular bond between ions and Rydberg atoms

Authors: Nicolas Zuber, Viraatt SV Anasuri, Moritz Berngruber, Yi-Quan Zou, Florian Meinert, Robert Lw, Tilman Pfau

Magazine: Nature

Vol.: 605, 453-462

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04577-5

Other news about:

more topics