Gkay rules out new facelifts: ‘I’ve moved too much’; see before and after – Zoeira

Influencer Gessica Kayane, known as Gkay29 years old, revealed that he no longer intends to do plastic surgery in the face. Despite not bothering to undergo cosmetic procedures to feel more attractive, she said: “I already moved too much”.

Before and after influencer Gkay

The statement was given in an interview with the magazine Whoconsidering the criticism you have received about physical changes. “I’m thin and very happy. So much so that every day I wear my shorts showing me on social media,” she said.

“For now, I’m quite satisfied with my body and I don’t think about doing anything else with intervention. I’ve already moved too much.

Gkay’s Surgeries

Between the aesthetic operations already performed by Gkay, are:

  • HD liposuction;

  • Plastic in the nose;

  • Filling with hyaluronic acid on the lips;

  • Botox application on the face;

  • Bichectomy;

  • Silicone prostheses;

  • Contact lenses on teeth.

The influencer is known for one of the events that most resonates in the country: the Farofa da Gkay, held in Fortaleza. For her, the most important thing is to “feel good”.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m for real and the people like to know of these things. I have a very honest relationship with my audience that I cannot explain,” she concluded.

